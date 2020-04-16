CAMBRIDGE - Margaret L. Echelberger, 90, of Cambridge, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Allure of Geneseo. Cremation has been accorded and a private committal service will be held on Monday, April 20th, at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials may be made to the Cambridge Ambulance Service or the Cambridge Fire Department. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Margaret Louise Vincent was born July 15, 1929 in Munson Township, Henry County, Illinois, the daughter of Harley E. and Augusta M. Jodts Vincent. She was educated in rural country schools and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1947. Her marriage to Paul Echelberger took place on August 1, 1951 in Cambridge. He passed away on January 27, 2001. She was a homemaker and also drove a bus for the Cambridge School District after her children were older. Margaret and Paul went to many car shows in their earlier years. She enjoyed having a garden and being able to pick fresh vegetables for family meals. Margaret was a diehard Cambridge Vikings fan.

Those surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Lynette and Mitch Leander, sons, Kevin Echelberger and Tom (Judy) Echelberger, all of Cambridge and Steve Echelberger (Tina Denney), Davenport, nine grandchildren, Lukus, Eric and Aaron Leander, Chase, Tate, Jared, Jacob, Brandy and Chelsie Echelberger, and 11 great grandchildren. Other survivors include two sisters, Karen (Burp) Lain, Cambridge, and Mary Jane (Dean) Ingram, Pekin, IL, four brothers, Allen Joe (Anna) Vincent and Raymond Vincent, both of Cambridge, Ronald (Cathy) Vincent, Kewanee, and Darrell Vincent (Susan Hackelton), Alpha. Her parents, her husband, an infant sister, Delores Marie, a sister, Twyla Matheny, and two brothers, Donald "Doc" and Robert Vincen, and an infant great grandson, Chanse Echelberger, preceded her in death.

