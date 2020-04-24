Rita Ann (Haase) Hale, of Washington, died at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home in Washington.

She was born July 30, 1951, in Streator, to Inez Eleanor (Thieme) and Roy Earl Haase. She grew up in Flanagan, graduating from Flanagan High School.

While she received training and worked in various industries and occupations in numerous locations, Rita was a free spirit with a spark for life. She loved animals and activities and whether waterskiing, motorcycling, or playing pool, she had a competitive spirit that brought extra excitement to any event she attended.

Rita was a member of the Washington Presbyterian Church.

Rita is survived her her sister, Peggy Joyce Haase of Flanagan; her brother, Roger Lee Haase of Little Rock, Ark.; nephews, niece, aunts, and cousins by whom she will be sorely missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband, Denver Barry Hale.

Cremation rites will be accorded and Rita will be inurned with her husband near their home in Goshen, Ark. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington has charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

