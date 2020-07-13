Larry F. Wenthold, 69, of Atkinson, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria, surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service was held Thursday on the 16th of July, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Geneseo, IL. Pastor David Murphy officiated. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church.

Larry was born November 23, 1950, the son of Herbert and Mildred (Einck) Wenthold, in Decorah Iowa. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Larry married Sandra K. Smith, and together they raised six wonderful children. Larry was first a dedicated follower of Christ, a committed husband, father, and grandfather, whose greatest achievement had truly been seeing his family grow and succeed.

Other than in leading and encouraging his family, Larry’s heart for others was never more evidenced than in his service to those in his church and community. People knew they could always count on him to help out, support, and encourage no matter the hour or the need. Larry spent his 43-year career in the AG industry, retiring in 2016 as the VP of Agronomy at River Valley Cooperative. Larry truly enjoyed working with both his customers and co-workers throughout his many years in the community, and during his career he was recognized over and again for his excellence in management and leadership. He was greatly loved and will be tremendously missed.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Sandra; children, Joshua Wenthold (Kristie), Andrew Wenthold (Kristen), Sarah Johnson (Todd), Rebecca Stephens (Eric), Jonathan Wenthold, and David Wenthold (Natascha); grandchildren, Addison and Alyvia Wenthold, Nathan and Emilie Wenthold, Landon Johnson, and Adam Stephens; sisters, Mary Lou Busta and Shirley Bohr; and brother, Terry Wenthold.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mildred, and brother, Kenny.