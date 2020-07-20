Donald Jerold Ries, 89, Pontiac, died at 4:21 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at his residence.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with the Rev. Adam Cesarek officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, with a rosary recited at 3:30 p.m.

Don was born July 11, 1931, in Oak Park, the son of Jerold and Violet Ries. He married Barbara Ann Grimm on Oct. 8, 1955, in Bellwood. She died Feb. 10, 2012.

Survivors include nine children, four children-in-laws, 18 grandchildren, four grandchildren-in-laws and eight great-grandchildren. Descending by child's family are: Don Ries, Corona, Calif. (wife Sherry and child Mike and wife Katie); Therese Scott Snyder, Pontiac (husband Denny, children, Chad Scott, wife Carly, and child Luca); Cory Scott and child Austin; Miranda Scott Mabe and children Dylan, Dana, and David; Abby Vietti (husband Mario and child Maverick); Joe Ries, Chicago (wife Kyra and children Alexis and Danielle Ries and Raymond and Austin Neff); Tom Ries, McFarland, Wis. (wife Patty and child Logan Ries); Mary Pinard, Weare, N.H., and child Micah Pinard; Nancy Verdun, Pontiac, and children Nathan, Noah and Bryan Worby); Joh Ries, Grainger, Ind.; Jim Ries, Pontiac; and Jane Ries, Santa Rosa, Calif. (children, Alex Rasmussen, wife Jordan and children Elena and another on the way, and Katie, Sofia and Elise Rasmussen).

Don was a member of St. Mary's Church, Pontiac, where he ushered for more than 40 years. He volunteered in the Pontiac Township High School sports programs for 35 years and was the Cub Master in the Boy Scouts of America in Pontiac and the surrounding areas.

He relocated his family to Pontiac and was instrumental in opening the Interlake Steel facility where he worked in sales and service for 44 years, retiring in 1993. He loved model railroading, classic cars, traveling, but mostly his social outings with his network of dear friends. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his love of teasing.

The family suggests memorials be made to the American Heart Association.

