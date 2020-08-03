Private family services will be held for William A Wright, 80 of Seaton. Bill died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo. Burial will be in Candor Cemetery, rural Seaton. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and sent to Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, who is assisting the family.

Bill was born on April 23, 1940 in Kendallville, Indiana to Hubert & Clellia Beatrice (Cookerly) Wright. He married Edwina Douglas on June 11, 1961 in Seaton, Illinois.

Bill worked in sales for many years, but really loved the open road and became an over the road truck driver. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, listening to Country Music, umpiring ball games, reading and was an avid history buff, especially World War II. Bill was a die-hard Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and a proud NRA member.

Those left to cherish Bill’s memory include his wife, Edwina; children and spouses: Edina Wright of Seaton; William A Wright, Jr & Karen Sayre of Mediapolis; Doug & Kelly Wright of Shawnee Mission, KS and Mera & Chad McLean of West Chicago; 2 sisters and 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.