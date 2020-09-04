Curtis R. "Swanny" Swanson, 71, of Geneseo, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, with his wife, Dee, at his side. Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 18th, from 5-7 p.m. at Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Marty Briney will officiate. Curt will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery the following morning, at 9 a.m. Memorials may be directed to the Curtis Swanson Memorial Fund, to be distributed to charities which were special to Curt.

Curt was born on February 10, 1949, in Geneseo, the son of Clarence "Red" and Ruby (Benoodt) Swanson. He was a 1967 graduate of Geneseo High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army as a sergeant and served in Germany. Curt was united in marriage to Denise "Dee" Stenzel on December 14, 1985, in Geneseo. He was employed at J.F. Edwards Electrical Construction Division for 13 years. He later worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation in the Knox County Division. Curt was a lifetime member of the Don Cherry VFW post, enjoyed fishing, was an avid NASCAR racing fan, and truly loved his Labrador dogs. His wit, humor, and his gift to make us smile and laugh will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Dee; daughters, Curstine Swanson, Melan (Percy Kilcrease), Louisiana, and Melissa (Brett) Swanson, Moline; grandson, Tyler Melan, Louisiana; sisters, Judy (Michael) Schachter, Wisconsin, and Janelle (Bill) Patterson, Maryland; mother-in-law, Carolyn Stenzel, Geneseo; many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins; his New Windsor Sportsman’s Club (NWSC) families; and special little buddies, Nolan, Sidney, Morgan, and Dominic.

Curt was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Brock Swanson, and father-in-law, Ron Stenzel.