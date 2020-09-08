Veda Sterchi, 97, of Olney, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Lavender Ridge.

Veda was born on March 20, 1923 in rural Richland County, Illinois, the daughter of Roy and Alice (Heitman) Sterchi.

Veda attended Leaf School, a one room rural schoolhouse, and she graduated from Olney Township High School in 1942. Veda then attended Eastern IL State Teachers College and graduated in 1945 with a B.S. in Education, majoring in English. In 1968, she received her master’s degree with special interest in South Western Literature from Northern Arizona University. Veda taught English for 15 years in Illinois high schools and junior high schools. She also taught at Kaskaskia College. She spent 17 years as executive secretary of the Olney Chamber of Commerce. Veda was a member of the Saron Church of Grand Prairie from an early age and attended the First United Methodist Church in Olney. Veda had held every office of the Olney Business and Professional Women, except Vice President. She served as secretary for the Salvation Army for many years, was a member of the Board of Directors of the Olney Arts Council, member of the Red Hat Society, and a member of the White Shrine of Jerusalem. Veda had also written a column for the Olney Daily Mail called "From My Country Kitchen", where she willingly offered up her favorite recipes. Veda enjoyed cooking, sewing and spending time with her great-niece and nephew.

Veda is survived by her nephews, Larry Sterchi, Eddie (Julie) Sterchi, David (Debbie) Sterchi, and Spencer (Katherine) McKinney, as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Sterchi; sister, Nadine McKinney; and a niece, Janet Sterchi.

A Graveside Service will be held for Veda at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Saron Church of Grand Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to the Saron Church of Grand Prairie Cemetery.