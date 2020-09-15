Willard W. Nelson, 95 of Geneseo, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Hammond Henry Hospital, Geneseo. A private memorial service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes &Crematory- Geneseo Chapel. Pastor Jim Aniol will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the funeral home. A Moose service will be held at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be directed to the Willard W. Nelson Memorial Fund.

Willard was born May 10, 1925, the son of Robert L. and Estella (Ericson) Nelson, in Weller Township, Henry County. On September 5, 1948, he married Lois Johnson, in Cambridge. They had three children. She preceded him in death on October 2, 2012. He was employed by John Deere and also owned and operated Nelson Christmas Tree Farm for over thirty years. He was a member of Moose Lodge #990. He was devoted to volunteering at the Moose fish fries and Sunday morning breakfasts. He also served on the Edford Township Board. He was an avid recycler and enjoyed collecting insulators.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Linda (Al) Denison, Cambridge, and Cori (Bill) Nielsen, New Lenox, IL; son-in-law, George Heintz, Wisconsin Dells, WI; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Estella, wife, Lois, son, Richard Nelson, daughter, Carol Heintz, grandson, Joseph Heintz, and brother, Harold Nelson.