Kristi M. Travis, 63, Pontiac, died at 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Aperion Care, Morton.

Cremation rites will be accorded with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Kristi was born March 15, 1957, in Fairbury, a daughter of James and Ruth Smith Benway. She married James E. Travis Dec. 6, 1975. He survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are her children, Chris (Jamie) Travis, Clinton, Zac (Stacie) Travis and Amber (David) Houser, both of Pontiac; her grandchildren, Maddie Travis, Haley McKinsey, Payton McKinsey, Zach Travis, Noah Travis, Hunter Travis, Jacob Travis, Gabriel Travis, Mickala Travis, Angel Houser, Wesley Houser and Kaleb Houser; and one sister, Jamie (Tom) Benfiel, Colfax.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Kristi was a 1975 graduate of Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School. She was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church, Pontiac.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.