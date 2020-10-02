ORLANDO, Fla. — Michael Louis "Mike" Roedell, 64, Orlando, Fla., formerly of Odell and Pontiac, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, less than a year after being diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. He was so tough and bullheaded that everyone thought he would beat the beast, but God must have needed a good mechanic.

A family visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. and an open visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 5, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions-East Orlando Chapel, 895 S. Goldenrod Rd., Orlando, Fla. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Rd., Gotha, Fla.

Mike was born July 6, 1956, in Long Beach, Calif., the fourth of nine children born to Lawrence August and Adrian Nerrine Reed Roedell. He married Sandra Arlene "Sandy" Davis, Dec. 29, 1976. After having one son, Michael Christopher "Mike" Roedell, currently of Bloomington, they divorced in 1981. He then fathered two more sons with his forever love, Teresa McGowan, who waited for him at Heaven's Gate. She drowned in an automobile on March 25, 2006. Their two sons, Kenneth "Kenny" (Tasha) and Robert "Bert" (Lu Lu) Roedell, both currently live in Orlando, Fla. Mike may not have fathered a daughter, but that doesn't mean he didn't have one. His daughter-in-law, Tasha Pennington Roedell, was very close to Mike and cared for him right to the very end. They mutually adored each other.

Mike also leaves behind his grandchildren, Ava and Jennifer Roedell, Orlando, Fla., and Nathaniel Roedell, Bloomington; and seven brothers and sisters, Terry Paul (Wendy) Roedell, Gerry (George) Gilmor Jr. and Joe Roedell, all of Pontiac; Janeen (David) Lloyd Jr. and Cheryl (David) Pennington, both of Fairbury; Glen (Flossie) Roedell, Forrest; and Faye (Terry) Clark, Titusville, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jimmy Roedell; and his sister-in-law, Joan Clark Roedell.

After attending Odell Community High School, Mike enlisted in the Navy and served at Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Ill., and at the Naval Training Center in Orlando, Fla., before receiving a medical discharge.

Mike knew how to work hard and play hard. For 37 years he was a fuel and lubricant technician for Hubbard Construction Company in Orlando. After work, more often than not, he could be found down at his best friend Billy's shop, drinking beer, swapping tall tales and laughing until the sun went down. He loved to restore classic muscle cars with his brother Terry Paul, and he loved to watch the rain.

Mike wore his hair "Willie Nelson" style, only having it trimmed when it was long enough to be used to make wigs for children experiencing medical hair loss. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Locks of Love, 234 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL.

Cancer sucks. "Old mechanics never die; they just lose their bearings and their tools."