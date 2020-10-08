CHENOA — Deborah Beaudry, 63, Chenoa, died at 8:07 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Carle Bromenn Medical Center, Normal.

Cremation rites were accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, is in charge of arrangements.

Deborah was born Nov. 20, 1956, in Fairbury, a daughter of Clarence Franklin Durbin and Diana Mouton. Her father preceded her in death.

Survivors include her mother; her children, Christopher Somers and Crystal Saltzman, both of Beloit, Wis., and Jason Beaudry, Janesville, Wis.; one brother, Thomas Odom, Dover, Fla.; her step-siblings, Kathy Durbin, Wade Durbin and Cindy Durbin; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Clarence Franklin Durbin and Nancy Schmidgall.