Helen Marie Stout, 85, Pontiac, died at 3:08 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at her residence.

A private family graveside service will be held at Avoca Cemetery, rural Fairbury, with the Rev. Ivy Silas officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Helen was born March 18, 1935, in Pontiac, a daughter of Gaither D. and Flossie Ferguson Hurt. She married John B. Stout Nov. 10, 1952, in Rowe. He died Sept. 20, 1995.

Survivors include her children, Jacqueline (Gary) Mays, Pontiac, and Jerold Stout, Saunemin; two brothers, Donald (Linda) Hurt, Colfax, and Harold (Linda) Hurt, Chenoa; two sisters, Dorothy Gaydos and Carol Carter, both of Pontiac; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Joseph Stout; one brother, Robert Hurt; and one sister, Mary Hurt.

Helen was a graduate of Cornell High School. She was a devoted farm wife and mother who loved gardening. She was a member of McDowell Methodist Church. She and her husband enjoyed the privilege of fostering several children.

The family suggests memorials be made to McDowell Methodist Church.

