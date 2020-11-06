BLOOMINGTON — Gregory C. "Greg" Schrof, 60, Bloomington, formerly of Forrest, died at 6:11 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, with Masonic Rites to be held at 5 p.m., at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac. Cremation rites will be accorded following visitation.

Greg was born Nov. 20, 1959, in Fairbury, a son of Carl G. and Ernestine Earles Schrof. They preceded him in death.

Survivors include one daughter, Lindsey (Justin) Voigts, Pontiac; three grandchildren, Jack Voigts, Leo Voigts and Finn Voigts; one sister, Pamela Rieger, Pontiac; one brother, Douglas Schrof, South Bend, Ind.; and his longtime girlfriend, Lori Woodall, Bloomington.

Greg was a graduate of Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School and attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich. He was employed at Schrof Companies and Peiker/Piatchek Associates.

He was a member of Mid-Illinois Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and Illinois Realtors, as well as Masonic Blue Lodge 43, Bloomington, Mohammed Shrine and Royal Order of Jesters ct. 40.

Greg was a truly authentic person. He was an avid golfer, a dedicated Jimmy Buffet fan and a lifelong Republican. Family was his top priority and he exemplified the very definition of unconditional love. Being "Opa" to his three grandsons brought him pride, joy and lots of laughter.

He was a friend to many and he was the first to show up for someone in need. Greg was always the life of the party and his smile was contagious. "I'm tellin' ya … he was awesome!"

Ah ha lani cha, Opa! You were loved!

The family suggests memorials be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Chicago.

