Dear Editor:

As the country’s leading brewer, with more than 18,000 employees across the United States, Anheuser-Busch cares deeply about the communities we call home. We’re committed to keeping our friends, families, and neighbors safe, and we work toward this by promoting responsible drinking behaviors — a top A-B priority for more than 100 years.

On Friday, September 13, we invite you to join us as we celebrate these efforts during the 10th annual Global Beer Responsible Day (GBRD).

Bringing together our entire network — including employees, wholesaler partners, sports team partners, and consumers — we’ll promote Budweiser’s responsible drinking platform, “Drink Wiser,” and rally around a simple message: “Hydrate Between Buds.”

Since the launch of Anheuser-Busch’s first responsible drinking campaign more than 35 years ago, “Know When to Say When,” Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners, including G&M Distributors, Inc., have collectively invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking marketing efforts.

On September 13, we encourage everyone to join us in promoting responsible drinking and recognize those who are doing their part to create a safer drinking culture. This Global Beer Responsible Day, we’ll raise a glass to what we’ve accomplished together and the progress still to come as we work toward building a Better World.

—Mary Adolphson

Corporate Social Responsibility Coordinator