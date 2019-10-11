We are Girl Scout Troop 4055 and we are working with the Salvation Army in Canton this year.

Dear Editor:

We are Girl Scout Troop 4055 and we are working with the Salvation Army in Canton this year. We are in need of help to spread the word about operation warm hugs.

Our troop is trying to collect donations in the community and raise our own money to buy gloves, hats and scarves to help keep families warm this winter.

We will be collecting items until December 10th, 2019.

All items will be given to the families and distributed through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

Please call our Leader to donate items or if you have any questions, 309-338-0907.

— Girl Scout Troop 4055