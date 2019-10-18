“As far as I'm concerned,” my mother said, “that dog's name is Cecil!”

The last thing she figured we needed, way back in the 1960s, was a second dog. We already had a Boston Terrier, and she considered the job of family pet already filled.

My older brother, however, disagreed. And one day he brought home a black Labrador Retriever puppy from his summer job at the same steel fabricating and construction company at which our father spent his entire career as an engineer.

My brother spotted a note on a bulletin board that someone had puppies to give away. Turns out that someone was one of the vice presidents of that big company. And that someone was one of our father's contemporaries – another longtime employee who had risen through the ranks. And whose first name, my mother knew, was Cecil.

“Thanks a lot, Cecil,” she was no doubt thinking.

And that's how Art Simpson came to have a dog named after one of the big bosses at his company. People thought it was funny, but I'm sure my dad changed the subject when anyone asked if the rumor was true that he had a dog named after one of the vice presidents.

The name, of course, stuck like glue.

There's nothing in the world as cute as a black Labrador puppy, so Cecil's new home was secure, despite my mother's brief opposition. Furthermore, the men of the family had heard what goes on when a male dog is neutered, so depriving him of parental rights was out of the question. As a result, I'm sure Cecil has more than one descendant roaming the western suburbs of Chicago.

When someone left a gate open, or he figured a way to climb the backyard fence, Cecil was off on sabbatical, sometimes for multiple days, running wild, romancing available female dogs, and rolling in dead stuff down at the DesPlaines River. More than once, when my father served on the Village Board, the police brought a mud-encrusted Cecil home in the back seat of a squad car, exhausted from excessive romance and freedom.

He bit a porcupine once when we were vacationing in Wisconsin, and as my brother and I held him down, our father pulled over 600 quills from his jowls. Dad glued the quills to a piece of cardboard, so Cecil wouldn't forget. Another time, he ate one of the layers of the wedding cake my mother was baking for my oldest brother.

Cecil went on to live a long, happy life with the family. When my parents retired and moved to Wisconsin, Cecil retired right along with them.

“Does Cecil like his new home in Wisconsin?” I asked my father not long after they moved.

“Oh, you know Cecil,” my father replied. “He doesn't talk much.”

Cecil was the first in a long line of Labrador Retrievers I have had after I grew up and moved away. We've always had black Labs, always loved them like crazy, and always suffered broken hearts when they died. We always said “no more dogs” when one died, and always came to our senses shortly thereafter.

October 22nd is National Make A Dog's Day day, when adopting a pet from a shelter is promoted. I've written here many times that you should put down the paper, go straight to your local pound, and adopt an old dog – preferably an old black Lab.

It is also suggested that on that day, you do something special for your dog.

I, for one, can't think of anything special to do for our latest dog Mitch (who is neutered, by the way – times change), because every day is special for him. Chasing rabbits twice a day, snacks every whip stitch, sleeping on the day bed in the den, picking fights with the family cat, Miss Kitty. Every day is Make A Dog's Day day for Mitch. We love him like Cecil.

One last memory of Cecil.

My mother said this of the awful day when they finally had him put to sleep at the vet's office in Sister Bay, Wisconsin:

“It was the only time I ever saw your father cry.”