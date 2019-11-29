Not long ago, officials in North Korea – who really know how to turn a phrase – called former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton “a defective human product.”

They also called him a “war monger,” but compared to a defective human product, war monger is kind of boilerplate, lacking in originality. War monger can't hold a candle to defective human product, like “The Godfather III” can't compare to “The Godfather.”

This was back when Bolton – whose mustache I always admired - still worked for our great leader, President Donald Trump. As you probably know, Trump recently decided to fire Bolton, apparently now agreeing with the North Koreans that Bolton, who used to appear regularly on Fox News, might be a defective human product after all.

I miss the mustache.

(As they say – who, I'm not sure – the only thing that doesn't change in life is change itself. And Trump's cabinet is nothing but change. I like Trump, and plan to vote for him again, but I'm nevertheless wont to “speak truth to power” now and then, which people who are taken with themselves are sometimes wont to do. That's two “wonts” in one sentence, which I dare you to beat.)

I keep a pad and pencil handy so I can jot down the latest from North Korea's official news source (hey, everyone needs a hobby), and I struck gold the other day when the official news source piped up again, telling us what they think of our former Vice Great Leader Joe Biden.

In a virtuoso performance of diplomacy and wise, understated diplo-speak, the official stance of North Korea is that Biden is “a rabid dog” who “must be beaten to death with a stick.”

Whoa there, pardner. Wait a darn minute. Biden must be a good guy. Someone in Ukraine paid his son

$50,000 a month. Or was it $83,000 a month? We still haven't nailed that down. And you wouldn't pay the son of a rabid dog who must be beaten to death with a stick that kind of money if Old Dad wasn't a good guy. Would you?

(I'm wont to speak truth to power to the North Koreans here, because I can do it from a safe distance. Speaking truth to power in North Korea can get you blown to bits by an anti-aircraft cannon, or torn to bits by attack dogs. It's bits either way if you speak truth to power over there. So, don't.)

Compared to the North Korean official news source, American politicians are mere beginners, neophytes, when it comes to hurling a good insult. Compared to being called a defective human product, or a rabid dog who must be beaten to death with a stick, being a mere item in the “basket of deplorables” makes me feel kind of fortunate.

And when Trump calls Adam Schiff “shifty Schiff,” let's be honest here, Schiff is getting off easy.

Compared to North Korea, our insults are positively lame.

HOW'S THAT AGAIN?: When some politician fails to fight back and do the things they said in the last election that they were going to do, like cut spending or give us everything for free, critics say they “folded up like a cheap suit.”

I looked it up on the Internet (so it has to be true), and this refers to the shabby fabric in cheap suits, which makes them easier to fold.

Sometimes we also hear that someone “folded up like a cheap suitcase.” This refers to cheap cardboard suitcases - rather than expensive leather ones - which don't hold up and are wont (sorry) to fall apart.

A big improvement, however, is a phrase I heard on the radio the other day. A caller told a radio host that some official who wasn't doing what he ought to do “folded up like a lawn chair.”

Perfect.

STUPID IS...: In 1992, the election came down to this, according to Democrats: “It's the economy, stupid.”

(I love when they call us stupid, don't you?)

Now that we have a great economy, I wonder what it will be stupid to not know “it” is, this time.

They'll think of something.