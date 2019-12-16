To the Editor:

When academics, administrators, board members, university professionals, union leaders, self-proclaimed feminists as well as antiracists, scholars of morality as well as ethics, the vast majority of whom are White Anglos, all vehemently oppose using affirmative action to advertise and solicit a diverse pool of candidates who have developed job-specific human capital demonstrably related to being able to fulfill the explicit expectations of one of the most significant and powerful positions in state government, and instead suggest promoting from within is sufficient out of a sense of fealty, something us truly wrong with higher education.

We are deliberately reproducing the systemic racism that brought us to this point in the first place.

We cannot be allies when it is convenient. We either are, or we are not. At present, we are simply hypocrites. We espouse contempt for racism and yet propose effecting the same institutionalized racism that advantages White, heterosexual males.

I do not know the interim President. I have met him twice in passing. I pass no judgement on him or his potential.

But I do know racism (and sexism). I know how they work, how they advantage some through good ole boys practices that give passes to some while simultaneously denying equal access, indeed, equal respect and treatment, to ethnic minorities, women, non-heterosexuals, etc.

A national search advertising a newly open university presidency is not only the most effective means for creating and assuring the strongest job match, it is also morally and ethically the correct approach.

Robert Hironimus-Wendt

Professor of Sociology

Western Illinois University