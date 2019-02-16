Hawks drop close contest

Prairie Central stumbled in the third quarter and its late rally fell short as host St. Thomas More edged the Hawks 69-65 in an Illini Prairie Conference contest Friday night.

Trailing 32-30 at the half, Prairie Central got tripped up in the third as the Sabers hit for 18 points in taking a 50-40 lead into the final frame. STM scored 19 in the fourth, including seven from the free throw line, to hod off the Hawks.

Prairie Central’s fourth quarter was balanced as six players scored. Jake Crane had seven points and Kaden King added six as PTHS put up 25 points.

King and Jake Bachtold led Prairie Central with 12 points apiece. Crane threw in 10 and Trey Bazzell had 9 points. Wyatt Steidinger and Andrew Fox each scored 7 points, Keegan Stein had 6 and Cooper Palmore chipped in 2 points.