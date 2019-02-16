LEATHERNECKS FALL TO COYOTES 80-67

Taking on South Dakota, the Western Illinois men kept searching to find their way.

Unfortunately for the Leathernecks (8-17 overall, 3-9 in the Summit League) whenever they were able to get something going, they could not maintain it, falling to the Coyotes (10-15, 4-8) 80-67 at Western Hall on Saturday.

South Dakota led most of the game as Western could not get out of its own way, turning the ball over 14 times and missing makable chances.

“Basketball is a game of rhythm and we didn’t get off to a great start and part of that is our doing with a lot of turnovers, a lot of careless turnovers and missing a lot of shots around the basket that we normally don’t,” WIU coach Billy Wright said. “Our guys worked hard, they were getting good looks, we just weren’t getting them to fall and they (South Dakota) did a good job making their shots.”

USD was able to get off to a good start turning Western miscues into points.

The Leathernecks had a big advanatge in the post with center Brandon Gilbeck (10 points, seven rebounds) but South Dakota frustrated Western inside, forcing missed shots or turnovers whenever the ball went into the paint.

“We went inside early and often, that was an advantage as it was the first time we played them, but tonight we didn’t make enough or when we threw it out, we did not make outside shots or turned it over,” Wright said. “Turning it over and missing shots is a deadly combination and they are very good in transition.”

WIU was able to attack the basket, scoring 34 points in the paint, but the Leathernecks left points on the board, looking for fouls that did not come after contact.

“Finishing through contact is a byproduct of the game, you have to adjust to the way it’s called,” Wright said. “And then when we did get good looks, it just rimmed out.”

Kobe Webster led Western with 16 points while C.J. Duff added 15 and Gilbeck scored 10. Ben Pyle chipped in with nine.

With the loss, Western slips into a tie for seventh with North Dakota.

The Fighting Hawks own the tiebreaker with the Leathernecks, who hit he road to take on Omaha Wednesday before hosting Oral Roberts to close out the home schedule.