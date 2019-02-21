Regular-season finale for Pontiac

Pontiac closed out its regular season Tuesday with a 68-50 victory over Coal City on the Coalers’ home floor.

Led by Ryan Weir, Joey Murphy and Mike Davis, the Indians outscored the Coalers in each period to take a 16-12 record into the postseason. This is the first time since 2000 Pontiac has finished with a record above .500 two seasons in a row.

The Tribe led 17-12 after one quarter and each side matched their opening period tally in the second as the PTHS lead grew to 34-24.

Pontiac’s offense matched its first-half output in the second by scoring 34 points again in pulling away. The Indians had seven different players score in the fourth as they put up 21 points.

Weir finished with 17 points to lead the Tribe. Murphy added 14, Davis threw in 11 points and Payton Amm had 9 points. Clay Miller chipped in 6 points, Carter Dawson tallied 5 markers, Ben Schuler had 3 points, Peyton Cramer scored 2 and Luke Fox had 1 point.

Pontiac will next play on Monday in the second game of the night at the Class 3A Prairie Central Regional. The Indians will take on Streator at 7:30 p.m. Prairie Central and Bishop McNamara square off in the opener.