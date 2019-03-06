The highlight of the Kewanee girls basketball team’s season was a five-game win streak in January and February. It was a stretch when several players picked up their scoring and the team played solid defense.

But the impetus for that win streak came on a Friday night at the start of a bitterly cold Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend when Kewanee hosted the MLK Tournament on the college-length floor at the National Guard Armory.

Snow and cold canceled the following day’s schedule of games. But Kewanee, then 8-13 and struggling offensively, managed to get the opener in against Geneseo — at that point a votes-getter in the Class 3A poll and easily the top team in the tournament.

Although Kewanee eventually lost 68-45, it showed grit and determination. After the first quarter, Kewanee had the lead 12-10. At halftime, Kewanee was down only five, 25-20.

“I think that game gave us confidence,” said first-year coach Lee Monroe, “and was the turning point of the season.”

Kewanee’s subsequent run was its best basketball of the season.

Kewanee beat Orion 68-64 in overtime. Senior guard Madelynn Uitermarkt had 23 points, including five 3-pointers.

Kewanee then defeated Peoria Manual 41-30. Senior forward Chloe Hinojosa had the top defensive assignment. Her effort included a blocked shot and holding Manual center Rakeea Mables scoreless in the fourth quarter.

At the time, Monroe said of his team: “We learned how to finish a game.”

The run continued. Kewanee dismantled Hall 45-27, a team that later reached the Sweet 16 in Class 2A. Gracey Damron, Kewanee’s 5-foot-9 wing player, led all scorers with 17 points.

Next, Keweanee rolled over Oregon 57-29, a night when hustle and low-post defense was on display.

Then Kewanee spun out Newman Central Catholic, 65-56. That game was notable because Damron had to leave the floor with a respiratory ailment. Uitermarkt and Hinojosa stepped up for a combined 23 points.

“Before the Geneseo game, we only had eight games we scored over 40 points,” Monroe said. “After Geneseo, we averaged 50 points. Before Geneseo we had one game we held an opponent under 30 points. After Geneseo we held six teams under 30.”

Kewanee finished the season with a 13-15 record, losing to Macomb 58-56 in the Class 3A regional in Geneseo.

Uitermarkt, a team co-captain, finished her career with 521 points, 34th on the school scoring list. She led the team with 83 assists and 84 steals.

Hinojosa led Kewanee with 28 blocked shots and 158 rebounds. Her 311 for the career puts her 37th on the all-time list.

Damron, a co-captain, led the team with 351 points. She is 28th on the all-time scoring list with 624 career points. She also had 148 rebounds and 30 assists on the season.

A winning gesture

Monroe related this story from the season. During a road date to play Illinois Valley Central in Chillicothe, a starter brought the wrong uniform. “Without being asked, McKenna Jermenc spoke up and volunteered her jersey. It was a great gesture.”

Coach’s wardrobe

Is there nothing more precious than win-streak superstitions? After the third victory of the win streak, the coaching staff asked if anyone had anything to say. Alyson Shafer’s two word answer? “Cargo pants!” Someone then pointed out that Monroe had been wearing cargo pants for those victories.