Area softball from Monday

Pontiac came close to making history on the softball diamond last season. The Indians are back with their top two hurlers and a lot of veteran experience. It showed Monday as the Tribe opened its season with an 11-0 shut out of small-school power Tri-Valley on the Vikings’ home field.

Regan Krause homered and Pontiac collected 10 base hits in moving to 1-0.

The Indians got rolling quickly as Addison Masching led off the season with a double. She scored on a wild pitch later in the inning for a 1-0 lead.

That was all the run-support pitchers Krause and Amanda Fox needed. But it wasn’t all that was provided. Four runs scored in the second as Grace Myers, Masching and Sydney Barnett each singled.

Another two runs were plated in the fourth inning to make it 7-0. Cameron Trost walked to lead off the fifth and scored on Maddi Stark’s double. Krause belted her homer, a three-run shot, in the sixth for the 11-0 lead.

Fox got the start, getting the win after four scoreless innings. She allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 10. Krause closed it up with five punchouts out of six batters faced.

Masching had three hits, including a double, and scored three times. Fox had two hits and Krause had a homer and four runs batted in. Stark doubled and drove in two runs while Barnett, Alyssa Fox and Myers each had one hit.

Dwight 12, Fieldcrest 10

MINONK — Dwight scored in bunches while Fieldcrest chipped away piece by piece in the season-opener for each team Monday at Veterans Park. It was the Trojans with their three four-run innings that prevailed 12-10.

The Knights struck first with single runs in each of the first two innings. DTHS got on the board with four runs in the third to take the lead.

Fieldcrest rallied in the fourth with two runs to tie it at 4-4. Another two runs were scored in the fifth as FHS led 6-4.

Another four-run frame for the Trojans put them up 8-6 in the sixth inning. The Knights answered with a run in the sixth but still trailed heading into the last frame.

Dwight scored four more runs in taking a 12-7 lead. Fieldcrest rallied again, scoring three times before leaving the tying runs on base when the game ended.

Katy Edwards got the win for the Trojans (1-0) with 8 strikeouts. Alaina Tjaden took the loss for the Knights (0-1) despite striking out 14.

Edwards, Jordan Schultz, Kelly Deterding and Isabelle Schultz each had two hits for the Trojans.

Alaina Tjaden had three hits while Alivia Tjaden Jacie Sullivan, Kaya Buchanan and Reagan Ruestman each had two hits.

BCC 12, EPG 2

BLOOMINGTON — Charlie Sartoris stroked four hits and Harley Schade tossed a five-hitter as Central Catholic defeated El Paso-Gridley 12-2 in a nonconference tilt Monday.

The Titans got off to a good start as Ashlyn Stone led the game off with a base hit. Gabbie Guthrie also singled after a groundout and after Stone was caught off second base. Allie Paternoga doubled to put runners on second and third, and then Rachel Shaffer doubled two drive in both runners for a 2-0 lead.

The Saints scored a run in the bottom of the first and took the lead with two runs in the second. A four-run fourth and a five-spot in the sixth created the final difference.

Stone had two hits for the Titans while Paternoga and Shaffer each doubled. Guthrie added a single.

Stone took the loss, giving up 12 runs on 14 hits and three walks. She struck out one.

Sartoris and Bailey Coffman each had four hits for the Saints. Schade set down six on strikes in going the distance in the circle.