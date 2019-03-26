Pontiac softball from the weekend

Amanda Fox and Regan Krause combined to strike out 29 batters and allowed just four hits as Pontiac collected two shutout softball victories Saturday.

The Indians blanked host East Peoria 3-0 in the opener and then shut out Herscher 2-0 in the second game of the three-team twin-bill.

Against East Peoria, Fox set down eight on strikes and gave up two hits in five innings for the win. Krause struck out six batters and hit one to record the save.

Fox had the benefit of taking the ball in the bottom of the first with a two-run lead.

That came about after Sydney Barnett smacked a two-run homer. Addison Masching reached on a dropped third strike to lead off the game, and Barnett followed with her roundtripper.

PTHS loaded the bases in the top of the second as Peyton Trost and Grace Myers were each plunked by a pitch and Maddi Stark singled. Masching lofted a fly ball with one out that was deep enough to drive in Cami Trost, who was the courtesy runner for Peyton Trost, to make it 3-0.

Barnett had a homer, single and drove in two runs to lead the Pontiac offense. Krause also had two hits while Stark and Alyssa Fox each singled. Masching added a run batted in.

If head coach Nicole Hayner was going to be a complaint about winning two games Saturday, it was that the Indians went 10 innings without scoring. But with Amanda Fox and Krause throwing as well as they did, only one run was needed in each game.

The Indians claimed a 2-0 win over Herscher as Krause fanned 10 in five innings. Fox closed out the win with a five punchouts in two frames. Each gave up one hit and neither yielded a walk.

Fox and Stark each singled, with Fox collecting an RBI.

Pontiac scored in the last of the sixth when Masching drew a two-out walk and then scored when Barnett reached on an error. Barnett ended up on third base on the play. Fox then singled Barnett in to make it 2-0.