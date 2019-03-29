KEWANEE — St. Bede won a triangle girls track meet against Kewanee and Stark County on Thursday at Petersen Track.

St. Bede scored 65 points, Kewanee had 45 and Stark County had 43. St. Bede won seven events, including the much-contested sprints, where unlimited entries required multiple heats to be run.

St. Bede took first and second in the 200 meter dash. Hallie McGuire won in 29.24 seconds and teammate Anna Postula was second in 30.03.

McGuire won the 100 in 13.95. She finished ahead of Kewanee’s Carley Crabtree in 14.39.

In the only contested relay, Stark County won the 4x400 in 4:50.90 over St. Bede in 5:10.71.

For Kewanee, this meet and the day’s previous outing at Sherrard was about making the switch from indoor to outdoor competition.

“This week was our first time for really getting outside,” Kewanee coach Chad Palm said. “The 300 hurdles, the 100 dash, those are races you haven’t been able to do indoors. With unlimited entries, we got to see what we could do.”

Kewanee had winners in three field events, the shot put, long jump and the triple jump. The team won one race, the 400.

Kewanee senior Ari Saucedo won the shot put with a distance of 24 feet, 4 ½ inches. Her toss was just 2 ½ inches farther than that of second-place finisher Rylee McGunnigal of St. Bede.

Diamond Coleman was the sole entrant in the triple jump, going 25-1. Gracey Damron won the long jump at 14-3 against a field of five competitors.

Crabtree won the 400, beating three St. Bede entrants. Crabtree crossed in 1:13.08.

Here is how Kewanee’s other finishers performed:

In addition to winning the shot put, Saucedo was second in the discus at 72-11. Kewanee’s nonmedalists in the discus were Isabella Tondreau at 60-11, Maya Davis at 59-1 and Esmeralda Diaz at 49-7.

In the shot, Diaz’ put went 21-8 and Davis’ 19-9.

Tristan Nolan was third in the high jump at 4-6. Kaylah Jackson went 10-2 in the long jump.

Nolan took second in two hurdles races. She ran 100-meter hurdles at 18.10. She ran the 300 low hurdles at 52.75, close behind winner Lena Becker of Stark County at 52.15.

Kewanee had three finishers in the distance events. Alex Henderson was second in the 1,600 at 8:33.32 and second in the 3,200 at 18:09.88. Leilani Robleto was second in the 800 at 3:01.40.

In the aforementioned sprints, the first heat in the 200 was an all-Kewanee race. Damron was third overall at 30.59. Jersi Warner, who ran in the second heat, finished in 31.39, The other times: Crabtree 31.91, Davis 34.42 and Jackson 34.97.

In the 100, Damron crossed in 14.78, Kira Bond in 15.99 and Jackson in 16.18.

KEWANEE GIRLS TRACK & FIELD MEET At Kewanee Stadium Thursday March 28, 2019

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1) 65 St Bede Bruins

2) 45 Kewanee Boilers

3) 43 Stark County Rebels

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

1. Hallie McGuire, St. Bede, 13.95; 2. Carley Crabtree, Kewanee, 14.39; 3. McKenzie Stahl, Stark County, 14.46; 4. Macy Bosnich, St. Bede, 14.71; 5. Gracey Damron, Kewanee, 14.78; 6. Aleanna Mendoza, St. Bede, 15.78; 7. Kira Bond, Kewanee, 15.99; 8. Kaylah Jackson, Kewanee, 16.18; 9. Paige Kraml, St. Bede, 18.33.

GIRLS 200 METER DASH

1. Hallie McGuire, St. Bede, 29.24; 2. Anna Postula, St. Bede, 30.03; 3. Gracey Damron, Kewanee, 30.59; 4. Macy Bosnich, St. Bede, 30.84; 5. Shelby Gibson, Stark County, 31.18; 6. Riley Menssen, Stark County, 31.19; 7. Jersi Warner, Kewanee, 31.39; 8. Carley Crabtree, Kewanee, 31.91; 9. Miranda Mazzorana, St. Bede, 31.92; 10. Payton Giordano, St. Bede, 32.24; 11. Maya Davis, Kewanee, 34.42; 12. Kaylah Jackson, Kewanee, 34.97; 13. Paige Kraml, St. Bede, 39.47.

GIRLS 400 METER DASH

1. Carley Crabtree, Kewanee, 1:13.08; 2. Payton Giordano, St. Bede, 1:16.43; 3. Abbie George, St. Bede, 1:18.63; 4. Pamela Needs, St. Bede, 1:21.28.

GIRLS 800 METER RUN

1. Josie Price, Stark County, 2:38.78; 2. Leilani Robleto, Kewanee, 3:01.40; 3. Brady Mudge, St. Bede, 3:03.30; 4. Trinity Shimmin, Stark County, 3:04.77; 5. Pamela Needs, St. Bede, 3:09.20; 6. Nubia Sajuan, St. Bede, 3:15.54.

GIRLS 1600 METER RUN

1. Ashley Orrick, Stark County, 6:04.38; 2. Alex Henderson, Kewanee, 8:33.32.

GIRLS 3200 METER RUN

1. Olivia Frail, Stark County, 13:11.98; 2. Alex Henderson, Kewanee, 18:09.88.

GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES

1. Lena Becker, Stark County, 16.88; 2. Tristan Nolan, Kewanee, 18.10; 3. Payton Linnig, St. Bede, 19.85; 4. Sarah Fairfield, Stark County, 20.64.

GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES

1. Lena Becker, Stark County, 52.15; 2. Tristan Nolan, Kewanee, 52.75; 3. Sarah Fairfield, Stark County, 1:02.16

GIRLS 4 x 100 METER RELAY

1. St. Bede Bruins (Macy Bosnich, Miranda Mazzorana, Anna Postula, Hallie McGuire) 56.03

GIRLS 4 x 200 METER RELAY

1. St. Bede Bruins (Macy Bosnich, Abby Nawa, Anna Postula, Hallie McGuire) 2:00.69

GIRLS 4 x 400 METER RELAY

1. Stark County Rebels (Josie Price, Trinity Shimmin, Olivia Frail, Ashley Orrick) 4:50.90; 2. St. Bede Bruins (Abby Nawa, Payton Giordano, Abbie George, Miranda Mazzorana) 5:10.71; 3. St. Bede Bruins 'B' (Nubia Sajuan, Pamela Needs, Emily Szczepaniak, Brady Mudge) 5:26.54

GIRLS 4 x 800 METER RELAY

1. St. Bede Bruins (Brady Mudge, Pamela Needs Nubia Sajuan, Abbie George) 12:58.22

GIRLS HIGH JUMP

1. Riley Menssen, Stark County, 4-08; 1. Christine Senica, St. Bede, 4-08; 3. Tristan Nolan, Kewanee, 4-06; 4. Abbie George, St. Bede, 4-02

GIRLS LONG JUMP

1. Gracey Damron, Kewanee, 14-03; 2. Riley Menssen, Stark County, 13-01.50; 3. Payton Giordano, St. Bede, 12-07; 4. Aleanna Mendoza, St. Bede, 11-05; 5. Kaylah Jackson, Kewanee, 10-02

GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP

1. Diamond Coleman, Kewanee, 25-01

GIRLS SHOT PUT

1. Ari Saucedo, Kewanee, 24-04.5; 2. Rylee McGunnigal, St. Bede, 24-02; 3. Jaden Hart, St. Bede, 23-10; 4. Berklee Linnig, St. Bede, 23-05; 5. Shelby Gibson, Stark County, 22-11; 6. Esmeralda Diaz, Kewanee, 21-08; 7. Maya Davis, Kewanee, 19-09; 8. Sabrina Zhang, St. Bede, 16-02.50; 9. Abby Weber, St. Bede, 15-08

GIRLS DISCUS THROW

1. Jane Barnes, St. Bede, 99-04; 2. Ari Saucedo, Kewanee, 72-11; 3. Berklee Linnig, St. Bede, 68-11; 4. Rylee McGunnigal, St. Bede, 61-00; 5. Isabella Tondreau, Kewanee, 60-11; 6. Shelby Gibson, Stark County, 59-01; 6. Maya Davis, Kewanee, 59-01; 8. Jaden Hart, St. Bede, 55-04; 9. Sabrina Zhang, St. Bede, 52-01; 10. Esmeralda Diaz, Kewanee, 49-07; 11. Abby Weber, St. Bede, 41-07