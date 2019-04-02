A tough start to the season, and a tough stretch of games, were put behind the Olney Lady Tigers. Olney (2-5) snapped a five game losing skid with a road win at Oblong, 11-6. The Lady Tigers tried to turn the corner defensively. On the season, Olney averaged five errors a contest over their first six games. Olney limited that to two on Monday. The improved defensive performance aided their freshman starter, Allison Harness (1-0). The right-hander picked up her first win of her career. The lady Tigers smacked out a season high 12 hits. The 11 runs scored, tied their season high, which was in their last win during the first game of the season. Harness helped her own cause, leading the team with three hits on the day. The freshman also collected RBI at the plate as well. The Lady Tigers started with a runner in the first. Senior Madisyn Wease drew a walk with two outs in the first to give Olney their first baserunner. Oblong stranded Wease, and looked to attack the freshman hurler. Harness answered with a seven pitch inning. The righty forced a pair of ground outs to third and a pop out to short to retire the Lady Panthers in order. Olney would push across a go ahead run in the second. Reese Smith singled with one out to start the Lady Tigers scoring inning. Smith was erased on a fielder’s choice, momentarily slowing Olney’s momentum. Jalayna Reynolds pushed a grounder through the infield and moved Gloria Beal to third base. Jaelyn Barrett brought Beal home and moved Reynolds to third with a base hit to right field. Harness then helped herself with a base hit to left, scoring a second run. The righty would return to the circle holding a 2-0 lead. The freshman set down Oblong in order for the second straight time. The Lady Tigers loaded the bases with Wease, Jade Reppert, and Paige Troyer with no outs in the third. Back-to-back grounders scored a pair and an error allowed the Lady Tigers to add three runs to their lead. A run scoring double by Reynolds ballooned the lead to 6-0 through the first three innings. Oblong got a run back, scoring on a pair of two out hits. Alicia Manhart singled in front of Aireka Burke’s RBI triple. Harness held the damage to just one, and sent the game to the fourth with Olney ahead 6-1. Seniors Jesika Ochs and Madisyn Wease again started an inning off well for Olney. Back-to-back hits had the Lady Tigers in business. An Oblong error and a passed ball scored Ochs and Wease with Olney moving ahead 8-1. Reppert scored on a Paige Troyer ground out with the Lady Tigers rolling offensively. The Lady Panthers grabbed a second run in the fourth, scoring on a ground ball. The play ended in a double play when Oblong tried to advance on the throw, but Barrett and Reppert paired up to force out the runner to end the frame. The Lady Tigers were held off the board in the fifth, holding their 9-2 lead. Harness made quick work of Oblong in the fifth, going 1-2-3 on just nine pitches. Kaylei Eubank added to the Olney lead with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Reppert. Leading 10-2, the Lady Tigers were looking to keep Oblong from mounting any kind of rally. The Lady Panthers did push across a good inning in the sixth. A pair of one out singles would come around to score on an Olney error. The Lady Tigers limited their errors to just two, but it allowed two runs to score. Harness finished off her day, going six innings allowed five runs, three earned, on eight hits with two strikeouts. Jesika Ochs scored Harness in the top of the seventh, giving the Lady Tigers some more comfort. The sac fly, put the Lady Tigers on top 11-4. Jade Reppert entered in relief of Harness, and was looking to close out the game. Two runners reached before a fielder’s choice forced a runner out at third base for the first out. The second error allowed a third run to score, cutting the gap to 11-5. Oblong followed that with a base hit from Abbie Dart scoring another run. After another single put two runners on, Reppert struck out the final batter to close out the win. Olney defeated Oblong 11-6 to snap the Lady Tiger five game losing streak. A season best 11 runs and 12 hits, while limiting errors to just two, powered Olney to their second win of the year. OLNEY 11 - OBLONG 6 OLNEY BATTING Hits: Allison Harness - 3, Jalayna Reynolds - 2, Jade Reppert - 2, Reese Smith - 1, Madisyn Wease - 1, Jaelyn Barrett - 1, Jesika Ochs - 1, Paige Troyer - 1 2B: Allison Harness - 1, Jalayna Reynolds - 1 RBI: Jalayna Reynolds - 1, Reese Smith - 1, Jaelyn Barrett - 1, Jesika Ochs - 1, Paige Troyer - 1, Kaylei Eubank - 1, Allison Harness - 1 Runs: Jade Reppert - 3, Madisyn Wease - 2, Jalayna Reynolds - 1, Gloria Beal - 1, Reese Smith - 1, Jesika Ochs - 1, Paige Troyer - 1, Allison Harness - 1 BB: Madisyn Wease - 1, Paige Troyer - 1 SO: Jalayna Reynolds - 1, Paige Troyer - 1 OLNEY PITCHING WP - Allison Harness (1-0): 6.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Jade Reppert: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K OBLONG BATTING Hits: Alicia Manhart - 2, Nyah Laino - 2, Abbie Dart - 2, Kara Reider - 1, Aireka Burke - 1, Allison Miller - 1, Macie Stephens -1 , Kenzi Macintosh - 1 2B: Nyah Laino - 1 3B: Aireka Burke - 1 RBI: Aireka Burke - 1, Macie Stephens - 1, Abbie Dart - 1 Runs: Alicia Manhart - 2, Aireka Burke - 1, Nyah Laino - 1, Abbie Dart - 1, Abby Bradbury - 1 SO: Kara Reider - 1, Jenna Bailey - 1, Hannah Meese OBLONG PITCHING LP - Jenna Bailey: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Allison Miller: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K UP NEXT The Olney Lady Tigers (2-5) will travel to Clay City for their next game today. Game time is scheduled for 4:30 pm.