KEWANEE — Nolan Stout pitched a five-inning shutout as Kewanee defeated Mendota 11-0 in baseball on Saturday.

The righthander struck out five, walked two and gave up four hits.

Kewanee improved to 4-4 on the season.

Stout also produced at the plate. He had two hits, a run batted in and a run scored. He stole a base.

Josh Nimrick had two singles, three stolen bases and three runs scored. Trenton Terry had a hit, a stolen base and two runs scored. Blaine Pickering drew two walked, had a stolen base and was caught stealing and scored a run.

Griffin Tondreau had Kewanee’s only extra-base hit, a double.