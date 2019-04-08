ANNAWAN — Brittney Litton hit a home run in the seventh inning, salvaging Annawan-Wethersfield’s day a 7-4 victory over Princeville in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday at Howes Park.

It was Litton’s only offense of the day.

In the first game, Princeville’s Emma Lane pitched five innings of no-hit ball, an 11-0 victory. Lane struck out six and walked only one.

Princeville got 11 hits against Lainee Winter. She struck out one and walked one.

Princeville had two home runs in the first game. Taylor Catton had one and Lane the other. Julieanne Kielion added a triple.

Princeville scored twice in the first, three times in the second, once in the third, two in teh fourth and three in the fifth.

In the second game, A-W had 10 hits, including a triple by Daci Hier. Erin Forsythe, Mackenzi Lindstrom and Hier each had two hits.

Hier was the winning pitcher. She struck out three and walked one.

Princeville’s Bridget Gilroy was the losing pitcher. She walked three and gave up eight hits in four innings. Lane came in and pitch the last 2 2-3 innings.

Annawan-Wethersfield tied the score at 4 after scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Princeville is 6-4 and Annawan-Wethersfield is 4-3.