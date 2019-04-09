Pontiac remains unbeaten

Amanda Fox seemed to do it all Monday as the senior southpaw pitched and batted Pontiac to its 10th win of the season with a 6-1 Illini Prairie Conference softball victory over Tolono (Unity) Monday at Williamson Field.

Fox collected three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in three runs with the stick. She struck out seven, walked one and scattered six hits while yielding just one run in the circle for the win.

After getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first inning, Fox was given a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the frame. She pitched with a lead the rest of the way.

Each side scored a run in the second. PTHS was able to create some breathing room with two runs in the fourth inning. An insurance tally was plated in the sixth.

Sydney Barnett and Alyssa Fox each doubled and Addison Masching, Regan Krause and Madison Weber each singled as the Indians (10-0, 2-0) picked up eight base hits.

Krause threw the final two innings for Pontiac, fanning three, walking one and giving up one hit.

Saturday’s Games

Krause was on her game Saturday as she tossed a one-hitter in Pontiac’s 1-0 victory over Bartonville (Limestone). She didn’t get the win until late when an error helped the Indians score the only tally of the contest.

Amanda Fox scored when Alyssa Fox reached on an error in the last of the sixth.

Pontiac scattered seven hits for the game, and had a chance to score in the third inning. Masching stroked what became a double after she was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple. Barnett followed with a two-base hit.

Amanda Fox had two hits while Masching and Barnett each had a two-base hit. Krause, Alyssa Fox and Weber each singled.

Krause struck out 11 and allowed one single in going the distance.

Pontiac defeated Reed-Custer 3-1 in the first game of the three-team doubleheader Saturday at PTHS.

Amanda Fox was ultimately overpowering in going the distance in this game, striking out 19 of the 21 recorded outs by the Comets. Fox allowed one hit — a two-hit homer in the first inning. She struck out the next eight batters she faced and retired the final 19 Comets.

Back-to-back doubles by Krause and Alyssa Fox tied the game for the Tribe in the second inning. But it wasn’t until the fifth frame when Pontiac took the lead. That came when Grace Myers singled home Alyssa Fox.

Barnett homered leading off the Pontiac sixth for the final difference.

Alyssa Fox had a double, single and RBI. Barnett homered, Krause had a double and Myers had a single and run batted in. Amanda Fox also had a hit.