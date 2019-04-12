The Lady Leafs’ relay teams are making a habit out of exceeding expectations.

Geneseo’s 4x800-meter relay team of Julia Poel, Lauren Belvel, Esther Brown and Josie Brown raced to a new meet record in 9:41.64 at the Silver Streak Invitational on April 5.

The 4x800-relay crew earned the title with the fastest Geneseo 4x800-relay time since 1987 and the seventh fastest time in school history.

Geneseo finished third in the team standings among tough competition at F&M Bank Stadium.

In the hurdles, Geneseo’s Ali Rapps continues to break new ground.

A freshman, Rapps won the 300 hurdles in 47.47 which is faster than the sectional state qualifying time and the sixth fastest time in school history.

Rapps finished runner-up in the 100 hurdles in 16.05 which is the eighth fastest in school history.

A senior, Josie Brown was another athlete who bettered the state qualifying time.

Josie Brown ran down the 800 title in 2:21.72, and Geneseo’s Esther Brown finished fourth with a personal best 2:30.97.

Geneseo’s 4x400 relay team of Poel, Alison Bowers, Josie Brown and Rapps kept the wins coming with a victory in 4:09.41.

Abby Reakes cleared 5’ to earn fourth in the high jump, and Alex Horne cleared 4’10” to finish sixth.

Maddi Barickman came in seventh in the discus with a throw of 104’4”, and Bowers finished sixth in the 100 in 12.94.

Geneseo’s Belvel set a new season best by 11 seconds in the 1600 to finish seven in 5:42.21, and the Leafs’ Anna Girten finished ninth in 5:56.15.

Reakes had a season-best time in the 200 finishing in 28.69, and Brenna McGuire landed 11th in the shot put with a throw of 32’7.5”.

Geneseo’s 4x100-relay team of Rapps, Horne, Evie Wilson and Bowers finished fifth in 52.26.

In the 4x200 relay, Geneseo’s Poel, Reakes, Horne and Bowers finished fifth in 1:51.27.

The Lady Leafs’ Anne Turpin came in 12th in the triple jump with a distance of 29’5”, and McGuire finished 13th in the long jump with a distance of 14’3”.

Barickman finished 15th with a season-best time of 1:07.94 in the 400, and Anna Snyder ran down 15th in the 3200 in 14:13.21.

Geneseo’s Raya Adia finished 17th in the 3200 in 14:45.38.