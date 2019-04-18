ANNAWAN — Elmwood-Brimfield turned a commanding lead into a rout, adding six runs in the seventh for a 14-2 baseball victory on Wednesday over Annawan-Wethersfield at Howes Park.

Annawan-Wethersfield is 5-4 and coach Logan Willits is juggling a pitching staff with games scheduled all week, including a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader against Ridgewood on Saturday.

“With pitch count rules, we’re trying to keep everyone available for Saturday,” Willits said. “So we kind of ran out of pitchers at the end. But that happens. We should have been a little bit better prepared, I’ll take the blame for that.”

Annawan-Wethersfield used four pitchers, with starter Ryan Goodman going the longest at 2 ⅓ innings. Zac VanOpdorp, Brady Kelley and Mason Roldan also threw.

Annawan-Wethersfield had five base hits, struck out eight times and coaxed only three base-on-balls from Elmwood-Brimfield starter Parker Bodine.

Willits said a more purposeful hitting approach is called for. The team’s performance was in sharp contrast to Tuesday’s 2-1 win against Orion.

“We didn’t put together many quality at bats,” he said, emphasizing the need for consistency. “If there was an offspeed pitch coming, we were just swinging and walking out of there. We didn’t have any interest in staying and grinding out the at bat.”

Annawan-Wethersfield’s two runs came in the sixth. Goodman, who had three hits, reached on a double that sent Issac Frank. Goodman later came in on a batted ball.