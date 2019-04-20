Pontiac Indians softball in tourney play Friday

It was bound to happen. The chances of going through an entire softball season without a loss is tough. It’s rare that a state champion goes undefeated these days. So, with two losses coming in tournament play on Friday, Pontiac has experienced defeat and will look to move forward.

The Indians lost twice on Friday, dropping contests to 2018 Class 3A Pontiac Regional finalist Geneseo and to Class 4A sectional champion Barrington at the Washington tournament. PTHS did post a 6-0 win over Williamsville in a game that took nine innings.

As a result, Pontiac took fourth place in the tournament and will enter Monday’s game at Olympia with a 16-2 record.

Barrington 3, Pontiac 0

Pitching is the big deal in championship softball and Pontiac ran into a very good one in the third-place game in Jackie Albrecht of Barrington. Albrecht held the Tribe to two hits and did not walk a batter. She struck out four.

The Indians got their first hit when Addison Masching led off the fourth with a single. Sydney Barnett hit into a fielder’s choice and was left stranded.

Peyton Trost singled with two outs in the fifth inning.

Amanda Fox got the ball for the Indians and had a respectable game with nine strikeouts. She walked two and scattered four hits. Two of those came in the first inning when the Broncos scored their first run.

Barrington’s other two runs came in the sixth. An error let the leadoff batter reach, and then Kendall Peterson took Fox deep on the first pitch to make it 3-0. A base hit by Leyden Atlas spelled the end of Fox’s day in the circle.

Regan Krause came in to relieve. She struck out the two batters she faced with Atlas getting caught trying to steal in between punchouts.

Pontiac 6, Williamsville 0

Regan Krause needed to go nine innings to register a shutout. The challenge wasn’t keeping the Bullets scoreless, Krause was doing quite well with her 19 strikeouts while allowing just two base hits and three walks.

The challenge was the PTHS offense getting something going against Williamsville’s Lauren Sinks. The Indians scattered 13 hits and drew five walks while fanning just three times.

Addison Masching led off the game with a base hit, but Sydney Barnett bunted into a double play. Amanda Fox followed with a base hit before the Bullets got out of the inning.

Alyssa Fox led off the second with a base hit, moved to second on a sacrifice and stole third, where she was stranded. Masching led off the third with a two-base hit but was stranded at third.

Pontiac loaded the bases in the fourth inning with two out, and left all three on base.

The Indians finally broke through in the ninth inning. Peyton Trost led off with a base hit and Cami Trost came on to run. Masching and Barnett stroked back-to-back doubles for the big hits as PTHS built a 4-0 advantage. Myers added a two-run double later in the inning.

Myers had a double, two singles and drove in two runs while Masching had three hits, including two doubles. Amanda Fox collected two hits and Barnett also had a two-base hit. Krause, Alyssa Fox, Peyton Trost and Maddi Stark each singled.

Geneseo 4, Pontiac 1

It was the story of the day for Pontiac — collect base hits but not enough in key situations. The Indians outhit Geneseo 9-6 but lost 4-1 in the first game of the day.

The Maple Leafs’ third hit of the game was a two-run homer in the third inning as they took a 2-0 lead. A two-out single in the fifth drove in an unearned run for Geneseo, and a home run in the sixth capped the GHS scoring.

Pontiac had its chances starting in the top of the first inning. Masching led off with a base hit only to get wiped out on Barnett’s double play grounder. Amanda Fox followed with a double but Krause fanned to end the inning.

The Indians had a batter reach base in each of the first four innings, and finally cracked the scoreboard in the sixth with some key hits.

Amanda Fox reached on a fielder’s choice after Barnett led off the sixth with a base hit. Alyssa Fox singled with two outs and pinch-hitter Rylee Zimmerman singled to drive in Sydney Shepherd, the courtesy runner for pitcher Amanda Fox.

Down three in the seventh, PTHS had two runners on with one out but could not get any closer.

Alyssa Fox and Masching each had two hits for the Indians. Amanda Fox doubled while Barnett, Zimmerman, Trost and Stark each singled.

Amanda Fox took the loss in the circle after yielding six hits and two walks in going the distance. She fanned five.