PEORIA — As a pitcher, Ryan Goodman’s complete game victory lasted only a moment, when the home plate umpire overturned a putout call from the infield umpire that would have ended it.

Instead, Stark County kept the inning alive and scored four more runs, forcing a pitching change.

Undeterred, Goodman completed the game in another way — as a batsman.

His batted ball to deep shortstop in the seventh inning brought home two runs and secured for Annawan-Wethersfield a 7-6 victory over Stark County on Thursday night at Dozer Park.

“They were trying to hit the outside corner, so we had to move up, drive it right through,” said Goodman.

Goodman came to the plate in the seventh after Zac VanOpdorp drew a walk, stole second, then advanced to third on Isaac Frank’s single to shallow center field. Goodman smacked the ball to the shortstop and had an infield hit. But the fielder attempted the throw to first base anyway. The throw was wild, enabling both baserunners to come home, ending the game.

The play allowed VanOpdorp to make amends. As a right fielder in the top half of the seventh, he was on the move, tracking a fly ball. It bounced off his glove. Two of Stark County’s baserunners came home on the play, extending the inning even further.

“All the props to Zac,” said Annawan-Wehtersfield coach Logan Willits. “He makes the defensive miscue. And he worked that walk. He moved up to second. I said to him before he went to the plate, ‘This is where our seniors step up.’ And both him and Isaac grind it out.”

The game was a back-and-forth tussle for the rival Lincoln Trail Conference schools. A-W put up two runs in the first, when Goodman singled and advanced to second on the errant fielder’s throw. Tyler Nichols walked. Goodman scored on a wild pitch. Nichols, who took second on a catcher’s indifference and third on the same wild pitch, scored on Eli Merrick’s reaching on an error.

Stark County got two runs in the second, singles by Avery Whittle and Brenden Gibler and a bunt sacrifice by Drake Johnston were key.

A-W surged ahead with three runs in the third. Goodman double to deep center and Merrick drilled a liner to left.

Stark County swapped pitchers, Hunter Kiesewetter giving way for Schuyler Melton. Kiesewetter had five strikeouts and three walks; Melton finished with two strikeouts and three walks.

Goodman, meanwhile, had settled into a rhythm. He struck out five and walked three in his 6 ⅔ innings. With regular starter Coltin Quagliano unable to play for the next 10 days because of a foot injury, it fell to the player Willits calls “Goody.”

“Goody shouldered a load for us today,” Willits said. “He’s thrown multiple times, but it’s always been three or four innings. … I told him, don’t worry about innings or the pitch number today. Just throw. And we’ll let you know when you aren’t doing well.”

Goodman struck out Stark County’s leadoff batter in the seventh. He gave up a double to Kiesewetter, but got the next batter to fly out to right.

There were two outs when Goodman attempted to field a hopper to the third-base side of the mound. He threw to the first baseman, who had to stretch. The base umpire called the batter out, but he was overruled by the home plate ump, who said the first baseman got pulled off the bag.

Goodman walked the next batter and Willits moved Merrick to the hill. During warmups, a storm front moved in, whipping things up.

“A big call that extended the game,” Willits said. “The wind picks up and starts doing some crazy stuff with the baseballs that go into the air.”

The next walk with the bases loaded scored a run. Then Whittle reached on a popup that died right in front of the plate for an infield hit that batted in another. Two more came in on the misplayed fly to right.

Annawan-Wetherfield is 8-6; Stark County 3-17.