MANLIUS — Madelynn Uitermarkt hit two home runs and Kewanee defeated Bureau Valley 15-0 in a four-inning softball game on Monday.

The game was a rain-day makeup on the Three Rivers Conference schedule.

Uitermarket’s first home run came as part of the three-run second inning. The other part of an eight-run fourth inning.

“She’s just having that senior year — one of those magical years,” said coach Rob Weston. “Two home runs for the second time this year. She’s just hitting well.

On average Uitermarkt is ranked 11th among Three Rivers batters. The shortstop/second baseman is hitting .464. She’s had four doubles and six home runs on the season. Her slugging percentage of .783 is ninth-best in the conference.

For the day, Uitermarket also had two singles, seven runs batted in, four runs scored and a stolen base.

Kewanee had 10 hits. Rylee Cooper had two singles. Emma LaFollette had a double, two RBI and two runs scored.

Kendall Bennison pitched a two-hitter. She struck out four and walked none.

Bureau Valley’s two hits came from Bri Broers and Darla Kepner.

Tyra Sayler pitched three innings, walking four. Five of the runs against here earned. Kepner threw an inning in relief.

Kewanee is 13-9 overall and was a vote-getter in the most recent Illinois Coaches Association Class 2A softball poll. The team had a game scheduled against Princeton on Tuesday, is home against Fulton on Wednesday and on the road against Erie-Prophetstown on Friday.

“We’re playing ball the way we should this point in the season,” Weston said.

The postseason starts May 14 with a game against Mercer County at Knoxville. The winner will likely play defending 2A champ Rockridge in the next round.