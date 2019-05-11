Area baseball from Friday

Cade Enerson’s sacrifice fly was a winner for the en fuego Dwight Trojans, who rallied in their last at bat for a 4-3 win over Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell in a nonconference baseball game at DTHS Friday.

Trailing 3-2 heading into the last of the seventh, Dwight got things going with singles from Peyton Byerley and Camden Beier to get the tying and winning runs on base with no outs. Mason Tjelle reached on an error as he moved the runners up with a sacrifice bunt.

Byerley swiped home to tie the game and Enerson lofted a sacrifice fly to left that allowed Beier to score the winning run.

Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell got to DTHS starter Byerley for two runs in the first inning. Tyler Jenkins and Brad Simpson each singled. Jenkins scored one out later when Christian Miller reached on an error. Simpson scored on Collin Hjerpe’s fielder’s choice grounder.

Beier was hit by a pitch to open the Dwight third. He scored from second with two outs when Cal Schultz singled.

The Trojans tied the game in the fourth inning on a double steal. Carson Crouch reached on a fielder’s choice after Colton Holm led off the frame with a base hit. Byerley walked and DTHS had runners on the corners when Byerley stole second. Crouch took off on the throw and scored the tying run.

Schultz had a hit and run batted in for the Trojans (11-12). Holm, Dakota Wahl, Byerley and Beier each singled.

Byerley got the win with a complete-game effort. He struck out one, walked two and gave up eight hits. Mason Ewing took the loss for WFC after allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three.

Simpson had three hits while Hjerpe had a hit and RBI. Jenkins, Miller, Trevor Derossett and Ewing each singled.

Prairie Central 5, IVC 2

CHILLICOTHE — Cooper Palmore drove a grounder through the left side of the infield to score Carter Nowak and give Prairie Central the lead for good against Illinois Valley Central Friday. The Hawks went on to post a 5-2 victory over the Grey Ghosts in the Illini Prairie Conference baseball game.

Lito Macias drew a walk to lead off the Prairie Central fourth inning as the Hawks trailed 2-1. Macias stole second and scored on an error after Nowak reached on a base hit. Nowak ended up on third on the play.

Palmore then powered the ball through the left side to bring in Nowak for a 3-2 lead.

Nowak came up with another big hit as his single with two outs in the fifth frame plated Weston Cottrell and Macias for the three-run advantage final.

IVC got on the board in the second inning with two runs off PC starter Palmore. The Hawks came back with a run in the top of the third as Nowak singled to drive in Macias, who had doubled with one out.

Jackson Evans got the win for the Hawks after 4 1/3 innings of relief. He fanned three and walked four. Palmore went the first two innings, allowing two runs on four hits, three walks and a strikeout. Macias got the save after getting the last two outs, one on a punch out.

Nowak had three hits and drove in three runs for the Hawks. Macias had a two-base hit while Palmore had a run-scoring single. Lyndon Whitfill, Ty Drach and Cottrell each singled.