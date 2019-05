PTHS tennis

Pontiac edged Morris 3-2 in a boys’ tennis match at Williamson Field Courts Friday.

Kyle Kuerth came up with a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles as the Indians split the two singles matches in the Northern Style format. Ethan Finnegan lost 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1.

Griffin Brunner and Rocco Sartoris posted a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles and Garrett Brunner and Clay Miller secured the team win with a 6-2, 6-2 decision at No. 2. Clay Pfeifer and Adam Jacobs dropped a 6-0, 6-4 decision at No. 3.