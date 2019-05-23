Class 3A regional baseball between Pontiac and U-High

Despite numerous scoring opportunities, the Pontiac Indians struggled to find a key hit in dropping an 11-1 decision to University High in the semifinals Class 3A regional at Bloomington High School Wednesday.

The seventh-seeded Indians had bases loaded on three separate occasions, but managed only one run as the second-seeded Pioneers were able to work through some jams.

“We had a chance to put up three in the first inning and only came away with one,” PTHS head coach Mike Stoecklin said. “We had a couple other opportunities to push some guys across and it was one of those days where you just don’t get the key hit, the timely hit. Part of that is their pitching, but you still have to go and hit.”

Pontiac jumped on St. Louis University commit Nate Hardman for a quick run in the top of the first. A one-out walk by Nic Hendren and a double by Ben Schuler set up an RBI double by Carter Dawson. But, the Indians were limited to just one run as Hardman set the next two men down on strikes to end the inning.

The Pioneers responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the first, all with two outs. Daniel Mosele led off the game with a walk, and later scored on an RBI single by Paul Africano. Jacob Mote followed with a run-scoring double to make it 2-1.

The Pioneer offense exploded in the second as they scored six runs on four hits. Dawson, the starter for the Indians, loaded the bases after an error on Hendren, a walk and a single.

Dawson was yanked with continued arm soreness, and Evan Trevino took over with bases loaded and one out. Dawson finished tossing one and a third inning, yielding five runs (four earned) on three hits while walking two and striking out three.

After walking in a run, a momentum-gaining grand slam over the center field fence by Hardman extended the U-High lead to 7-1. Africano added a double and Mote drove in another run with a single to make it 8-1.

The Indians had a great opportunity to cut down the U-High lead in the third after another Hendren walk and back-to-back singles by Schuler and Dawson. But, after Hardman was replaced by Jack Freely, the Pioneers were able to get out of the jam unscathed.

U-High added three more runs off of Luke Fox, who replaced Trevino in the third after Trevino allowed three runs on three hits while striking out one and walking two. The Pioneers scored one run in the third and two more in the fourth.

Despite loading the bases again in the fifth inning, the Pioneers would ultimately prevail because of the 10-run rule.

A Schuler walk and a Dawson single was followed by an error by the U-High shortstop that allowed Payton Amm to reach safely again loaded the bases with no outs.

Matt Taylor sealed the deal, however, after setting the next three Indians down on strikes to end the ballgame.

Dawson (three hits) and Schuler (two hits) led the offensive charge for the Indians (11-15). Trevino and Colin Gould also had singles for the Indians.

U-High advances to Saturday’s regional championship game against the winner of Thursday's Bloomington-Metamora contest.