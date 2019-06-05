Youth baseball with Little League, Peanut League Rookie League games

Eight different batters drove in a run as Corrie’s Mobile Barbershop defeated Wright’s Furniture 11-1 in Rookie League baseball Tuesday.

Nine players recorded at least one base hit for Corrie’s. Leading the charge was Zain Pierce with a double, two singles and four runs batted in. Blaize Tovrea had four hits, including a double, and drove in a run while Jace Bressner had three hits and an RBI and Jase Pshak collected three singles. Will Diaz, Jonathan Sancken and Kyler Herring collected two hits and a run batted in each and Tyler Myers and Zander Miller each had a hit and RBI.

Roy Alvey had a hit and drove in Wright’s only run. Cooper Dukes scored that run and had two hits for the game. Jacob Lauritsen recorded three hits, Liam Lawrence had two safeties and Easton Gonder, Peter Stadler and Jack MacZura each had a single.

Little League

Monday

Illinois American Water Company pushed across seven runs in the bottom of the final inning to edge Fitness Premier 8-6 in Little League Monday at the Rec-Plex.

Fraher Ford also scored in its final at bat to slip past Selig Group 3-2 in the other contest.

IAWC 8, Fitness Premier 6

Fitness Premier pushed across four runs in the top of the first inning and led until IAWC batted in the bottom of the fifth inning. Each side plated a run in the third frame and Fitness scored a run in the fifth for a 6-1 advantage.

Toby Hansen tripled in a run for Fitness in the first and Carter Dronenberg and Cale Christenson each had run-scoring doubles.

With the bases loaded and one out, Mason Schlosser doubled in three runs to push IAWC forward. Logan Henry singled two batters to drive in run with the tying run scoring on a throw. Henry scored on a wild pitch for the lead and a base hit from Cole Marsack drove in the insurance tally.

Schlosser had two doubles and drove in three runs for IAWC. Marsack added a pair of his and a run batted in while Henry had a hit and two RBIs. Peyton VonHolten had a hit and RBI and Anderson Horning singled.

Christenson had a double, single and two runs batted in for Fitness Premier. Henry had two hits while Andrew Lauritsen contributed a double and RBI. Mason Rich, Charlie Sipe and Dronenberg each had a hit and RBI.

Schlosser and VonHolten shared pitching duties for IAWC with each recording five strikeouts. Dronenberg and Sipe pitched for Fitness. Dronenberg fanned seven and Sipe set down four on strikes.

Fraher Ford 3, Selig Group 2

Oliver Weber grounded out to short for the second out in the fifth inning for Fraher Ford, but it drove in Evan Wolf with what proved to be the winning run in a 3-2 victory over Selig Group.

Wolf had walked with one out and advanced to third before the ground out.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Justin Tovrea tripled in the tying run for Selig, and then scored on Ben Melchers’ groundout for a 2-1 lead. Fraher, who scored in the second, tied it in the bottom of the third.

Wolf and Zakery Phinney each had a hit and RBI for Fraher Ford. Hunter Paulsen also singled and Weber chalked up an RBI.

Tovrea had three hits, including a triple, and drove in a run for Selig Group. Melchers had two hits and a run batted in while Daylen Orsowy collected two hits. Alvin DeLong and Christopher Wipfer each singled.

Phinney fanned three and Liam Reilly struck out five on the bump for Fraher. Tovrea and Naniel Zotz each struck out three while Tommy Oestmann set down two on strikes for Selig.

Friday

Bank of Pontiac and Fitness Premier each claimed Little League wins on Friday at the Rec-Plex.

BOP 11, Dairy Queen 0

Bank of Pontiac utilized five pitchers for one inning each in tossing the quintessential perfect game against Dairy Queen. All five hurlers registered three strikeouts and did not allow a baserunner in the 11-0 win.

Cayden Masching, Nolan Mennenga, Aden Brummel, Henry DeYoung and Aron Trevino did the tossing for BOP.

A five-run first inning got BOP rolling early. A run in the third and three in the fourth followed before a two-run fifth inning ended the game.

DeYoung had two doubles and drove in three runs for BOP. Trenton Blackwell had a double, single and RBI and Masching had two hits. Chancey Haas had a double while Brummel singled.

Johnny Finnegan started for DQ. Michael Hendershott struck out six in three innings and Joshua Hartke fanned two.

Fitness Premier 8, Heller Motors 4

Fitness Premier rallied in its last two at bats to defeat Heller Motors 8-4 Friday.

Fitness trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning before scoring three runs. A five-run fifth created the final difference.

Carter Dronenberg got the win in relief for Fitness Premier. He struck out three in his inning on the bump. Cale Christenson started and fanned five. Mason Rich struck out four in middle relief.

Ryne Mackinson struck out six as the Heller starter. Aiden Tammen set down three on strikes and Carlito Lattin had two punchouts.

Rich had two hits and drove in a run for Fitness. Dronenberg had a hit and two RBIs while Charlie Sipe had a hit and RBI. TJ Murphy singled and Andrew Lauritsen drove in a run.

Parker Gray had a hit and run batted in for Heller. Lattin and Austin Quick each singled.

Peanut League

Security Finance scored late to pull even with Ehresman Performance and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Peanut League play on Monday.

Wyatt Williams and Sam Dewald each had two singles for Ehresman Performance. Brady Hart doubled and drove in a run while Ladon Keith singled.

Braylon Moss paced Security Finance with two hits. Mason Dronenberg doubled and Aaron Schott, Kris Legner and Dexter Benson each singled.