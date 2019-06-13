Rocky Ragusa's Speed Week column

For the 34th consecutive year, race teams will have the task of testing their mettle and mental approach as the DIRTcar Summer Nationals will kick off at the Kankakee County Speedway on Thursday.

Teams will travel through eight states with 26 races slated in 32 days. At the end of the five-week grind, a driver will be awarded $25,000 as the tour champion. In addition, there will be five weekly point champions, with $10,000 going to the driver for his performance during the week.

Chatham’s Brian Shirley is the defending champion, holding a title has been held by an Illinois driver for the last 14 years.

Nine of the races will pay $10,000 to the winner and the remainder of the races will be $5,000 to win.

Fairbury Speedway's first Summer National race was in 1986 when Springfield’s Dick Taylor bested a 15-car field and was presented with $1,000 for his efforts. Since then 30 races have been held.

“Mr. Smooth” Billy Moyer leads the way with eight wins. Shannon Babb follows with four while Jimmy Mars and Kevin Weaver have taken three wins each and Roger Long has two victories.

Including Bob Pierce, Scott Bloomquist and Rick Aukland with one Fairbury win, seven of the drivers have been enshrined into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame. Dick Taylor is a member of the Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame and with his resume, Moweaqua’s Babb will most definitely get the call.

Oakwood’s Bobby Pierce, a three-time tour champion, will be the man to beat this year. Heavy competition is expected to come from Moyer, Babb, Shirley, Ryan Unzicker, Rusty Schlenk and Frank Heckenast Jr.

It is unsure how many drivers will follow the tour, but Pierce has indicated his plans to go the distance. Virginia’s Walker Authur, a standout late model and pro late model driver, recently made known his intention to participate.

Joining the late models on the Summer Nationals will be the Summit Racing Equipment Modified nationals. Last year, Plainfield’s Mike McKinney lost a heartbreaker to Highland’s Mike Harrison by five points.

McKinney will be looking to redeem himself, as he looks to be one of the top area contenders, along with Harrison, Jeffrey Ledford, Steven Brooks and one of the bright stars of the future in his late model and modified, Allen Weisser.

Thursday Racing

Kankakee County Speedway

The lone appearance by the super late model drivers takes place on Thursday evening as the Summer Nationals will be in town for a 40-lap, $5,000-to-win special. Modified drivers will go for a $1,000-to-win special. Pro late model, I-mods and sport compacts will also be in action. Racing will start at 7:30.

Last Friday, Torin Mettille picked up the pro late model win, Mike McKinney was the modified winner and Joe Brown took his first street stock win of the year.

Friday Racing

Farmer City Raceway

A full show and the return of the hornet class is on the agenda this week. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. and racing is at 7:30.

Allen Weisser continued his winning ways by claiming his second late model race and taking his fourth modified feature. Jeremy Nichols (street stock), Ed Roley (B-mods), and Dakota Ewing (pro late model) also earned race wins.

Grundy County Speedway

A full show in four divisions is planned. Racing at 8 p.m.

Eddie Hoffman, the winningest driver in the history of the track, was the late model winner last week.

Lincoln Speedway

The next race will be on June 16 as the POWRi Midgets are racing.

Ray Bollinger (modified) won his second race of the year. Point leader Jake Little won the pro late model race and Erik Vanapeldoorn was the winner of the $1,000 hornet special.

Saturday Racing

Fairbury Speedway

The track will play host to another night of FALS Cup Weekly racing. Late models, modified, sportsman, street stock and hobby-modified classes will all be in action.

In addition, Alkota “Keep it Clean” series points will be awarded to the drivers passing the most cars in their feature race. Hot laps start at 5:45 p.m., time trials at 6:15, and racing at 7.

Ryan Unzicker (late model), Jeffrey Ledford (modified), Tommy Duncan (sportsman) and Nick Seplak (street stock) are the current point leaders in their respected classes.

Macon Speedway

The stars of the POWRi National Midget Series will be the main event at the 1/5-mile bullring. POWRi Micros, pro late models and sportsman drivers round out the show. Hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing at 7.

Peoria Speedway

A regular weekly program in five classes will be held. Hot laps start at 5:30 p.m. and racing at 6.

Mike Chasteen Jr. continued his winning ways by taking the money in the late model feature last week.