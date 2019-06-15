Youth softball

Good Times Limo had its hitting shoes on in a 12-2 win over AFSCME in a Little Miss softball game Friday at the Rec-Plex.

McKenna Woodcock had two strikeouts in the circle for Good Times and Bevin Brummel fanned three in relief.

Woodcock and Brooklyn Tissiere had three hits apiece to lead the Good Times offense. Brummel had a triple and single while Izzy Hinz and Rylie Stadler each had two hits. Kira Johnson, Maggie Crawford and Payton Mercer had one hit apiece.

Taylor Henson, Mallory Masching, Nevaeh Vogt and Camille Bohm each singled for AFSCME.

Rookie Miss

Sturms Seeds and Driscoll Motors battled hard before Sturms prevailed with a 2-1 decision on Wednesday.

Brenna Burgess-Lang and Alexis Legner each doubled for Sturms Seeds. Ruby Sturms, Jasmine Alicea, Kyla Slaton and Isaly LaValley each singled.

Brooklyn Albertson and Anna Gall each had two hits for Driscoll. Sammi Salinas, Delaney Carls and Trinity Aull had one hit each.

Clark Hose 15, Dewald Construction 11

Behind a 20-hit attack, Clark Hose outslugged Dewald Construction 15-11 earlier this week.

Kenzie Fetgatter, Evelyn Hinz and Faith Campbell each had three hits drove in two runs for Clark Hose. Madison Haan had a double, single and five RBIs. Aubrey Harms had two hits and two runs batted in while Laryssa Sorensen had two hits and a run batted in and Hailey O’Neil had two hits. Jocelyn Potts collected a hit and RBI and Tinley Henson and Ella Ryan each singled.

Erin Singer and Amelia Maier led Dewald with four hits and two runs batted in apiece. Susan Berry had three hits and two RBIs while Aly Trout contributed three hits and a run batted in and Sara Murphy had three hits. Ella Huncovsky delivered two hits and two RBIs and Izabella Radford had a single and two RBIs.

Dewald Construction 9, The General Store 7

Dewald Construction trimmed The General Store 9-7 in a game from Wednesday.

Tiffany Legner had a double and two singles in leading the Dewald charge. Sara Murphy, Susan Berry and Erin Singer each had three hits while Amelia Maier had two safeties. Ella Huncovsky, Izabella Radford and Aly Trout each singled.

Harper Francis led The General Store with a double and two singles while Violet Torkelson had three hits. Abbie Rapp, Cohen Frambes and Adelyn Frazier had two hits apiece and Kinsley Hamilton, Ryan Krenz and Emma Mercer each had one hit.