Rookie League baseball

Corrie’s Mobile Barber shop got past Pontiac Police 9-5 in a Rookie League tournament contest Wednesday.

Zain Pierce collected four hits, including two doubles, to lead Corrie’s Mobile Barber Shop at the plate. Blaize Tovrea had a double, two singles and scored three times while Zander Miller had a pair of singles, a double and a scored twice. Jace Bressner, Easton Williams and Kyler Herring each had three singles and William Diaz and Jase Pshak each singled twice. Tyler Myers had a base hit.

Miller made a nice play after missing a pop up by getting the batter with a good throw to first. Herring also got an assist with a throw to first for an out.

Ty Abraham and Zach Berry each had a double and two singles for PBPA. Maxx Davis also collected three hits while Karsyn Hendershott, Talon Simmons and Jackson Fosdick had two hits apiece. Jaden VanHouten, Thomas Schilling and Karter Shepard had one hit apiece.



