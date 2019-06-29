CANTON — Kewanee made a statement with its defense and Wethersfield took part in a nail-biter during summer boys basketball scrimmages at Spoon River College on Friday.

Kewanee

Did Kewanee’s loss to Abingdon-Avon back on June 9 at the Monmouth Shootout sting just a little bit?

Seems so.

In the rematch at Spoon River, things were again going A-Town’s way. A-Town was up 29-28 at half. It still led 35-33 with 9:45 to go.

With about eight minutes left in the second half, Kewanee coach Shaune Lewis called for “Red.” Kewanee switched to its all-out, ball-trapping fullcourt press.

It’s the sort of gambling press applied in desperation, lead defenders expend a lot of energy harassing opposing ball handlers. They keep their hands active, trying to get their fingertips on passes while backside defenders can move up in the hopes of picking off the deflections. But it also leaves the basket largely unguarded.

And for the first few times, A-Town beat the press, scoring layups.

But Kewanee’s constant pressure in the backcourt started to take effect. At first, A-Town’s passing became more erratic. That produced turnovers. Then even its ball handlers gave up possessions on the dribble.

And each time, Kewanee pushed the ball up quickly. Kavon Russell buried a 3-pointer in transition. Niko Powe got ahead on the break for a layup. Then Russell drove in for a fastbreak layup off a backcourt steal.

A-Town called time. Kewanee kept up the pressure and scored three more times of turnovers. Now leading 50-37, Kewanee called off the press. The game ended 60-46.

“We’re happy with the four presses we’ve been working on,” Lewis said. “It’s been a solid summer for us.”

Kewanee played without 6-9 center Carson Sauer, who was home with an illness. Post player Ka’zeer Johnson stepped up. In the first scrimmage, a 50-31 victory over Quest Academy, he looked strong, had good second effort and converted on offensive rebounds.

Kewanee won two and loss two to Quest during summer scrimmages.

Scheduled for back-to-back scrimmages, Kewanee primarily played reserves and underclassmen in a 43-39 loss to East Peoria.

Wethersfield

Wethersfield went toe-to-toe against Quest Academy. Holding possession and trailing by two the inbounds pass went to Coltin Quagliano in the backcourt. Off the dribble drive and screen he got free in the lane for a pullup jumper. His basket with 4 seconds left tied it at 52 and sent the scrimmage into a 1 minute overtime.

As a set play, it looked almost identical to the sequence the team used in early January when Quagliano scored at the buzzer for Wethersfield’s victory over Tremont at the Carl Sandburg Shootout.

To start the overtime, Quest scored quickly. Then Brady Kelly got free for a layup to tie. Wethersfield pressed and forced a turnover along the sidelines at 7.9 seconds.

The ball was inbounded to Quagliano in the backcourt, just as before. This time, though, the Quest defender picked his pocket. Quest converted on the steal just before the horn for a 56-54 win.

Earlier, Wethersfield defeated East Peoria 49-38. Guard Waylon Bryant was converting on 3-point shots.

In the final scrimmage, Dunlap defeated Wethersfield 42-38.

Varsity assistant coach Tyler Litton, speaking after the East Peoria matchup, said “We shot the ball pretty well. I thought we played hard. It’s something to build off of.”