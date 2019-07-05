Marland Rachel qualified for the Illinois High School Association boys state track and field championships.

Not as an athlete -- but as a referee.

Rachel is a Galva resident who is a social studies teacher at Kewanee High School. After three seasons as the track coach, he made the switch to officiating about 13 years ago.

Since then, he’s made the journey from “obscurity,” as he put it, to refereeing some of the top track and field meets in the state. He couldn’t be happier about his decision.

“Ever year, you’d hear it: ‘We don’t have enough officials. We’re looking for officials,’” said Rachel. “One year I went, ‘You know what? It’s time to flip that coin.’”

That was after the 2007 season. At that time, even with the shortage in officials, getting assignments required being a part of the network.

“It was truly, truly obscurity,” Rachel said. “My first year I think I had six meets.”

And most of those assignments were non-paying gigs. He’d tag along with other meet officials, who’d invite him to serve as a volunteer assistant or help judge field events.

“A lot of those meets were, ‘Hey, we can’t pay you, but come with us.’ Get your name out there. Get your face out there.”

Assignments followed quickly. After more than a decade, his calendar is nearly full. That includes working small dual meets as a lone starter to serving in whatever capacity is required at large invitationals. In the fall, there are cross country meets. During the winter, indoor meets. Spring is the busiest time, with junior high, high school and even the occasional college track meets.

“They’re still screaming for track officials,” he said. “I’m officiating anywhere from 35 to 40 meets a year now.”

Much of the appeal is the travel. A motorcycle enthusiast, Rachel has a love for the open road, anyway. So crisscrossing the state isn’t an issue. Although he does many meets in the Quad Cities and in the immediate area, he’s been to Warsaw, Nauvoo, Galesburg, Rockford and Sandwich. “Three years ago, I get a phone call: ‘I need a favor, need someone to shoot off regional cross country.’ OK, where? Liberty. On the other side of Quincy. It was cool.”

And, of course, the IHSA state championships held the last weekend of May at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field in Charleston. He’s had many tasks at the state championships. One year it was the field events. This year, he was the assistant for competition. Because the state meet needs so many officials -- the program lists two pages of personnel -- “It’s like a big reunion,” he says. The appeal of working the state meet is “the friendships and camaraderie, especially among the officials.”

The other thing is seeing performances from athletes from different-sized schools: Illinois runs its state meet for Class 1A, 2A and 3A divisions concurrently. And while facility at EIU has most of its venues in the stadium, the shot put and discus are nearby.

“We figure on average we walk three or four miles a meet, but that’s a small meet,” Rachel said. “Last year, when I was a field event referee for the state meet, we averaged a grand total of 26 or 27 miles in three days. That was awesome. I thought it was wonderful. I got to see venues of the track you normally don’t get to see. Pits, pole vault, shot.”

The summer is filled with prestige events. Two Rachel finds particularly meaningful: the Paralympics and the Special Olympics.

In the past, he has served as an official for a paralympics competition at Great Lakes. The other booking is now marked in red, and that is the Special Olympics Summer Games held in Bloomington.

The paralympics is operated by the USATF, the national governing body for track and field. “I did a meet with them one year. That was interesting. Thoroughly enjoyed it.

“The next year I got contracted to do Special Olympics, which is the same weekend,” said Rachel, who hasn’t stopped going back. “I look forward to it every year. It’s a different style of competition. And if you’ve never been to it, you’ve got to experience it. Paralympics was an eye-opener. Special Olympics, an eye-opener.”

Rachel said most people are familiar with the role of a starter, the person who fires off a pistol for the start of races and relays. But there are other duties to be performed, especially at large meets. In May, Rachel was an assistant state referee. “Your job is conflict resolution.”

An event judge will alert the referee about a possible infraction. Rachel says he goes to the umpire, writes down verbatim what the umpire saw, noting uniform colors and bib numbers. Then he goes to the dugout area off the track to speak with the coach, discuss what happened. “It might be a re-run. Might be a DQ. Sadly, most often, it is a DQ, an athlete infraction.”

Infractions can include relay runners outside the baton exchange lane. Umpires might raise the yellow flag if an athlete leaves their lane or impedes another runner. Most of the time, Rachel said, no one disputes a ruling. Coaches are the first ones to say they saw what an umpire saw.

One change in the approach to officiating track that Rachel has seen is an effort to reduce false starts. The main reason is that under current rules, the penalty for a false start is an immediate disqualification of the participant from the race. One and done is a punishing decision.

The first change is to have the starter modulate their voice. In the old days, starters would raise the pitch of their voice as they said “Onnnnnn yourrrrrrr marks! Seeeeeeeet!” It raised the tension. Now, starters keep the pitch even and try to sound calm while still being heard.

The other change, Rachel said, means being observant to a potential infraction. “We want to be proactive, not reactive,” Rachel said. “Don’t wait for the kid to false start. We don’t want to false start anybody. If you see a kid is not comfortable, trying to set himself up, you say, ‘You’ve got to get comfortable in the blocks’ or ‘You’re taking too long, let’s try this again.’”

The equipment is changing, Rachel said. Smaller caliber starter pistols are now in vogue because the cost of shells is becoming prohibitive. Some starters prefer electronic pistols that plug into the automatic timing devices. Those pistols have a beep rather than a gunshot, and don’t require cleaning after use, either. And because its signal to the timing device is electronic instead of auditory, accuracy is improved.

Laser-beam measuring devices are also being employed to mark distances. Rachel says the accuracy is astounding compared with tape measures.

Because Rachel got into track officiating because he saw a need, he is an advocate for recruiting people to help out at track meets. “The misperception is that you have to be a patched official to help out at a track meet,” he said. “For some positions, yes. Now, a lot of the positions aren’t paid. But you can go to the IHSA website and learn how to volunteer.”

The atmosphere at IHSA track and cross country meets is such that Rachel says he can’t get enough of it. “Sectional referee. Regional referee. They keep asking me: ‘What do you want to do? Starter? Assistant? Field?’ That doesn’t matter. Not in for the position. I’ll mow the lawn if you want. Just being at the event and participating, that’s the thing.”