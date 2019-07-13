Pontiac Pacers swimming

Pontiac’s swimming Pacers have had a busy and successful swimming campaign this summer. The team has competed in duels and in invitational meets, besides hosting — and winning — the Pontiac Pentathlon.

The Pacers tallied 1,341½ points to sink the field in capturing the Pontiac Pentathlon, the big home meet of the summer season. El Paso came in second at 1,073½ with Roanoke taking third with 746½. Lexington was fourth with 323 and was followed by Kankakee (315), Replex (296), Octavia (149½) and Flanagan (72).

Pontiac had the top point-scorer in the boys’ 8-and-under and the girls’ 9-10-year-old age groups. The Pacers also three boys place second and two more take third in points in their respective age groups. The girls added a second in the 15-18 group and had four third-place finishes.

Emilio Close and Joseph Lucas paced the Pontiac 8-under boys by placing first and second, respectively, with 72 and 63 points. Brody Karr was second ion the boys’ 11-12 group with 59 points, nipping teammate Logan McCabe, who was third at 58. Jacob Lucas was runnerup among the boys’ 15-18 competitors with 67 points. Nathan Plenert was third at 59.

Quinn Wilkerson was the top swimmer for the 9-10 girls with 80 points. Raegan Morgan was third with 50. In the girls 8U division, Elizabeth Hansen was third with 63. Jaden Lucas netted 61 points for third in the girls 11-12. Ava Nollen was second overall in the girls’ 15-18 group with 52 points, edging teammate Megan Lauritsen, who was third with 51.

Quinn Wilkinson won each of her five events by taking the butterfly (17.04 seconds), backstroke (19.12), individual medley (1:31.13), breaststroke (22.11) and freestyle (15.7).

Also winning events for the young ladies was Elizabeth Hansen in the 8U butterfly (25.72). Placing second were Jaden Lucas (38.5) in the 11-12 butterfly, Ava Nollen (36.89) in the 15-18 backstroke, Megan Lauritsen (41.48) in the 15-18 breaststroke. In the freestyle, runnerup points came from Elizabeth Hansen (21.64) in 8U, Raegan Morgan (17.69) in 9-10 and Jaden Lucas (33.12) in 11-12.

Emilio Close claimed the boys’ 8U backstroke (25.59), the IM (2:20.59) and the freestyle (22.54). He was second in the breaststroke (36.21). Joseph Lucas won the breaststroke in 35.22 seconds.

Pontiac’s other winning event was from Jacob Lucas in the 15-18 breaststroke at 32.97 seconds.

Placing second for the young men were, in the butterfly, 8U Joseph Lucas (29.13), 11-12, Brody Karr (52.48) and 15-18 Nathan Plenert (29.7). In the backstroke, 8U Joseph Lucas (29.74) and 15-18 Jacob Lucas (32.11). In the individual medley, second-place points came from Logan McCabe (1:52.31) in 11-12 and Jacob Lucas (1:10.85) at 15-18. Jacob Lucas was also second in the freestyle at 27 seconds.

LeRoy Invite

After winning the Pentathlon, the Pacers competed at the LeRoy Invitational. There were no team scores provided but Pontiac won 14 races.

In the long freestyle, it was Jaden Lucas taking the 12-and-under race in 30.53 seconds. Brody Karr won the boys’ 12U race at 34.5.

The foursome of Keely Pickett, Megan Lauritsen, Emma Nelson and Nathan Plenert won the 18U mixed medley relay in 2:12.54. Kaden Hinds, Jaden Lucas, Brody Karr and Eliza Stock claimed the mixed 12U medley in 1:24.12.

The butterfly was an individual event that saw Jaden Lucas (15.25) and Brody Karr (20.2) win in the girls’ and boys’ 12U races.

Megan Lauritsen, Emma Nelson, Keely Pickett and Nathan Plenert teamed up again to win the mixed 18U freestyle relay in 1:58.39. Brody Karr, Kaden Hinds, Eliza Stock and Jaden Lucas also teamed for a win for a second time by taking the mixed 12U race in 1:11.17.

It was Jaden Lucas and Brody Karr hitting the wall first in the 12U backstroke. Lucas won in 17.43 for the girls and Karr won in 19.73 for the boys.

Megan Lauritsen, Emma Nelson, Jaden Lucas, Olivia Miller and Elizabeth Hansen teamed up to win the progressive relay.

Nathan Plenert won the boys’ 18U breaststroke in 35.7 seconds and Jaden Lucas won the girls 12U race in 18.37. Lucas teamed with Emma Nelson and Megan Lauritsen in wining the IM relay in the mixed 18U race.

El Paso Invitational

Pontiac took fifth place at the El Paso Invitational in between the Pentathlon and LeRoy events.

The Pacers scored 587 points, finishing a distance fifth behind fourth-place El Paso (1,177½). The Stingrays 2019 won with 1,573½ points.

Quinn Wilkinson was in a groove as she starred in the girls’ 9-10 division. Wilkinson won the long freestyle (31.28), short freestyle (14.51) and butterfly (15.54), and took second in the backstroke (18.66).

Also posting first-place finishes were Evelyn Hansen, Zoe Audia, Ayla Morgan and Elizabeth Hansen in the girls’ 8U medley relay (1:52.87) and the freestyle relay (1:40.66).

For the boys, it was Nolan Deats posting winning times in the 13-14 division in the butterfly (26.92), backstroke (28.84), long freestyle (55.84) and individual medley (1:04.42).

Placing second for the Pacers were Emily Woodburn (girls 13-14; 1:12.71) and Jacob Lucas (boys 15-18; 55.89) in the long freestyle, Emma Nelson in the girls’ 13-14 breaststroke (41.58) and Jaden Lucas in the girls’ 11-12 short freestyle (30.96) and IM (1:22.31). Jacob Lucas was runnerup in the boys’ 15-18 short freestyle (24.61).

Pontiac 719, LeRoy 234

The Pacers swamped LeRoy in a dual meet, 719-234, thanks to quite a few first-place finishes.

Taking first in the long freestyle were Kye Metz (1:15.42), Eli Miller (1:15.04), Elizabeth Hansen (53.42), Logan McCabe (1:37.42), Eliza Stock (1:40.67), Murphy Wilkinson (1:23), Emily Woodburn (1:20.08) and Ava Nollen (1:10.73).

Winning the medley relay were the foursomes of Eli Miller, Joseph Lucas, Emilio Close and Dawson Adcock (2:35.65), Courtney Krause, Zoe Audia, Ayla Morgan and Elizabeth Hansen (2:07.38), Josie Stock, Quinn Wilkinson, Raegan Morgan and Olivia Miller (1:44.37), Kaden Hinds, Brody Karr, Logan McCabe and Owen Masching (4:07.1), Lauren Russow, Jaden Lucas, Eliza Stock and Sienna Metz (3:24.68) and Emily Woodburn, Abby Lauritsen, Julia Trembley, Anneke Esposito (2:39.41).

First-place finishers in the individual medley were Emilio Close (2:22.22), Angel Close (1:46.13), Raegan Morgan (1:53.11), Logan McCabe (1:55.56), Elena Krause (1:48.41), Emma Nelson (1:28.80), Nathan Plenert (1:14.58) and Hannah Grove (1:23.47).

Short freestyle champs were Evelyn Hansen (31.81), Eli Miller (33.88), Zoe Audia (26.63), Quinn Wilkinson (16.32), Brody Karr (39.72), Eliza Stock (44.08), Murphy Wilkinson (37.1), Abby Lauritsen (36.51) and Anneke Esposito (34.39).

Breaststroke victories went to Joseph Lucas (32.06), Quinn Wilkinson (23.32), Brody Karr (1:09.44), Jaden Lucas (47.08), Murphy Wilkinson (1:00.09), Emma Nelson (46.86), Nathan Plenert (39.54) and Ava Nollen (41.35).

Winning races in the butterfly were Evelyn Hansen (40.9), Emilio Close (30.25), Owen Masching (1:02.5), Jaden Lucas (42.19), Abby Lauritsen (44.45), Nathan Plenert (30.49) and Ava Nollen (39.28).

Claiming backstroke races were Kye Metz (42.12), Eli Miller (41.82), Elizabeth Hansen (28.4), Angel Close (23.27), Brody Karr (52.86), Kassyn Harcharik (53.09), Emma Nelson (41.57), Nathan Plenert (38.17) and Hannah Grove (41.24).

Pontiac won eight races in the freestyle relay to close out the victory. Winning included the 6U twosome of Evelyn Hansen and Kye Metz (2.35.77), as well as the quartets of Joseph Lucas, Dawson Adcock, Eli Miller, Emilio Close (2:18), Ayla Morgan, Kate Lauritsen, Courtney Krause, Elizabeth Hansen (2:08.16), Billie Jo Shehorn, Quinn Wilkinson, Harper Francis, Olivia Miller (1:34), Brody Karr, Kaden Hinds, Angel Close, Logan McCabe (3:03.49), Riley Kelly, Jaden Lucas, Kassyn Harcharik, Elena Krause (2:57.57), Emma DeWald, Nia Eggleston, Molly Masching, Abby Lauritsen (2:39.54) and Hannah Grove, Julia Trembley, Anneke Esposito, Ava Nollen (2:17.86).

Pontiac 666, Lexington 365

The Pacers won enough races to keep Lexington out of the canal with a 666-365 decision.

Winning long freestyle races for Pontiac were Dawson Adcock (1:39.76), Evelyn Hansen (1:10.47), Emilio Close (46.48), Elizabeth Hansen (47.55), Angel Close (37.67), Quinn Wilkinson (32.87), Logan McCabe (1:28.82), Murphy Wilkinson (1:14.86) and Mia Brady (1:10.5).

Scoring wins in the medley relay were the quartets of Zoe Audia, Kate Lauritsen, Ayla Morgan, Elizabeth Hansen (1:43.85), Olivia Miller,Quinn Wilkinson, Billie Jo Shehorn, Raegan Morgan (1:32.89), Kaden Hinds, Owen Masching, Logan McCabe, Brody Karr (3:26.89), Lyla Donovan, Livia Masching, Jaden Lucas, Sienna Metz (3:07.22), Emily Woodburn, Molly Masching, Emma Nelson, Emma DeWald (2:32.16) and Mia Brady, Ava Nollen, Julia Trembley, Anneke Esposito (2:27.89).

Individual medley champions were Emilio Close (2:11.06), Elizabeth Hansen (2:10.74), Quinn Wilkinson (1:30.34), Brody Karr (1:43.26), Lyla Donovan (1:45.48), Emma Nelson (1:23.35), Nathan Plenert (1:10.1) and Ava Nollen (1:16.24).

Taking the quick short freestyle races were Kye Metz (31.8), Eli Miller (28.2), Elizabeth Hansen (20.61), Angel Close (17.42), Jaden Lucas (33.11) and Ava Nollen (30.69).

Breaststroke winners were Eli Miller (31.17), Kate Lauritsen (28.87), Olivia Miller (33.29), Logan McCabe (52.86) and Mia Brady (43.07).

Winning in the butterfly were Evelyn Hansen (39.87), Emilio Close (27.31), Zoe Audia (28.43), Raegan Morgan (19.76), Brody Karr (49.22), Jaden Lucas (40.62), Emma Nelson (35.31), Nathan Plenert (29.01) and Julia Trembley (37.32).

Backstroke winners were Kye Metz (58.23), Eli Miller (39.31), Zoe Audia (26.47), Angel Close (23.11), Raegan Morgan (21.63), Brody Karr (52.72), Sienna Metz (50.3), Murphy Wilkinson (43.73), Emma Nelson (39.54), Nathan Plenert (34.04) and Ava Nollen (35.81).

Freestyle relay foursomes to win were Ayla Morgan, Kate Lauritsen, Zoe Audia, Elizabeth Hansen (1:38.53), Billie Jo Shehorn, Harper Francis, Mallory Masching, Quinn Wilkinson (1:29.48), Sienna Metz, Haidyn Francis, Lyla Donovan, Jaden Lucas (2:40.77), Emily Woodburn, Nia Eggleston, Abby Lauitsen, Emma Nelson (2:18.86) and Anneke Esposito, Mia Brady, Julia Trembley, Ava Nollen (2:10.07).

Pontiac-Roanoke

Pontiac opened its season against Roanoke. No team score was given.

Winning in the long freestyle were Zoe Audia (59.56), Kate Lauritsen (1:11.09), Emilio Close (52.81), Raegan Morgan (41.71), Grant Wissen (48.84), Brody Karr (1:36.86), Emma Dewald (1:22.09) and Anneke Esposito (1:24.37).

Medley relay victors were Zoe Audia, Kate Lauritsen, Elizabeth Hansen, Evelyn Hansen (2:08.7), Raegan Morgan, Harper Francis, Quinn Wilkinson, Olivia Miller (1:47.68), Kaden Hinds, Owen Masching, Logan McCabe, Brody Karr (3:50.54), Nia Eggleston, Abby Lauritsen, Emma Nelson, Emily Woodburn (3:03) and Ava Nollen, Alana Christianson, Julia Trembley, Regan Krause (2:53.69).

Winning in the short freestyle were Evelyn Hansen (31.84), Elizabeth Hansen (24.72), Raegan Morgan (19.22), Angel Close (20.87), Elena Krause (41.12), Brody Karr (45.22), Emily Woodburn (37.79) and Julia Trembley (38.34).

Taking breaststroke races were Dawson Adcock (52.23), Kate Lauritsen (33.06), Joseph Lucas (43.15), Quinn Wilkinson (24.18), Grant Wissen (30.24), Owen Masching (1:04.37), Molly Masching (51.06), Ava Nollen (45.94) and Jacob Lucas (37.54).

Capturing individual medley races were Elizabeth Hansen (2:33.37), Emilio Close (2:41.61), Quinn Wilkinson (1:40.09), Angel Close (1:54.72), Logan McCabe (2:00.28), Emma Nelson (1:32.82) and Ava Nollen (1:25.50).

Winning in the backstroke were Evelyn Hansen (33.82), Zoe Audia (31.09), Grant Wissen (24.78), Owen Masching (1:07.28), Emily Woodburn (43.59) and Ava Nollen (38.40).

Championing in the butterfly were Evelyn Hansen (50.23), Elizabeth Hansen (31.40), Quinn Wilkinson (18.81), Brody Karr (1:02.34), Emma Nelson (39.15) and Julia Trembly (44.51).

Foursomes winning in the freestyle relay were Zoe Audia, Eveie Stock, Kate Lauritsen, Elizabeth Hansen (2:20.66), Harper Francis, Ava Metz, Mallory Masching, Quinn Wilkinson (1:46.81), Sienna Metz, Lyla Donovan, Elena Krause, Jaden Lucas (2:52.19), Owen Masching, Kaden Hinds, Brody Karr, Logan McCabe (3:37.19), Emily Woodburn, Molly Masching, Emma Dewald, Emma Nelson (2:35.66) and Camryn Mies, Anneke Esposito, Julia Trembley, Ava Nollen (2:30.1).