Junior high softball

Maggie Stadler yielded three hits in the circle but collected four base knocks at the plate in leading Pontiac to a 14-4 win over El Paso-Gridley in junior high softball Friday.

Stadler was keeping the titans silent through four innings but did not get any run support until the last of the fourth. That’s when the Warriors erupted for 10 runs. PJHS nearly went through the order two times as 16 batters stepped to the plate.

Stadler got things going with a triple that drove in Adriann Sutton, who drew a leadoff walk. Stadler also drove in a run with a base hit later in the frame. Olivia Lindsay had a run-scoring double later in the inning.

EPG finally tagged Stadler for four runs in the top of the fifth inning. But the Warriors responded with four runs to bring the game to an end in the last of the fifth. Sutton, Cadence Helms and Trinity Miller each had run-scoring singles before Aubrey Shepherd’s ground out drove in the game-ending tally.

Stadler gave up three hits and struck out 10 for the win. Only one of the four runs allowed was earned.

At the plate, Stadler collected four hits, including a double and triple, and drove in two runs. Helms had two hits and drove in four runs. Lindsay had a double and RBI and Shepherd had a hit and three runs batted in. Sutton had a hit and two RBIs while Miller had a hit and RBI. Lily Fetgatter and Addisyn McKinney each had a hit and Haylie Moss drove in a run.