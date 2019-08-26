Four years ago, the Annawan-Wethersfield co-op did not field a freshman-sophomore team. It’s one of those things that’s stuck with those players who are now the senior class.

“They missed a whole season of games,” says coach Logan Willits. “They want to play as many as they can. They are focused on that idea.”

And more than just playing, it wants to win and extend the season.

This is a team that has aspirations of making the playoffs. That means starting out stronger than last season, when it dropped its first two contests to Illini West and Farmington, then had to climb back into contention.

“If I had to use one term right now, they’re hungry,” Willits says. “And when I say hungry, they don-t want to start the way we started last year, 0 and 2, then scratched and clawed our way back.”

Willits is in his first season as coach, though he has been the school’s varsity offensive coordinator since 2012. His goal has been to make the transition fairly seamless after the departure of Brandon Johnson, who resigned after 10 seasons to become an assistant principal in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Annawan-Wethersfield went 6-4 last season. Its other regular-season loss was to Lincoln Trail Conference champion Princeville. It also lost in the first round of the playoffs.

“They are hard working. We’ve had some lulls, this is our sixth straight day of practice. And they-ve been tired. We haven’t had a bad practice, yet, whenever we had a down time, the kids righted the trip. They’re a resilient crew.”

Willits heard the players mention their first opponent, Illini West, and the number of days to the start of the season. “They are getting focused,” he said.

Tevin Baker, 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior, Logan Trexell, a 5-8, 220-pound sophomore, and Drake VanHyfte, a 6-3, 230-pound senior, return to the line. Willits says four or five other candidates are in competition for a starting spot on the line.

Annawan-Wethersfield junior Colton Quagliano will be the starting quarterback for the third season. Last season he passed for 1,374 yards, completing 101 of 159 passes. He had nine touchdown passes and completed passes on seven 2-point conversions.

His leading receivers are senior Julian Samuels, junior Brady Kelley and senior Isaac Shaw. Samuels caught 34 passes for 556 yards and Kelly had 5 receptions for 63 yards.

Junior Tuker Miller, who was a tight end last season, has been practicing handoffs as a running back. Quagliano remains a rushing threat: he had 312 yards and five touchdown runs. Other running backs are two juniors, Reece Gripp and Kaynen Bond.

“Guys with frosh-soph level experience that we trust to tote the rock a little bit for us,” Willits says.

Junior Kale Nelson will be seeing action at tight end.

Defensively, Annawan-Wethersfield returns experienced players, though many will be in new positions, Willits said. Baker (14 assisted tackles), VanHyfte (20 solo tackles, 39 assisted) and Troxell (4 solo tackles, 12 assisted), are also key defenders. Mitch Lambert had 13 solo tackles and 29 assisted tackles as a sophomore. Shaw had four interceptions.

“We might be sliding people around,” Willits says. “Still figuring those things out as we approach Week 1.”

The willingness of players to shift positions has been a boon. “Take for instance last year,” Willits says. “Tyler Nichols as a junior played tight end, his senior year he played starting guard and linebacker. He ended up getting all-state honorable mention. It’s never an easy discussion. But when you have kids buy into the team concept, they do it. We have a lot of kids like that.”