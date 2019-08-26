MANLIUS — When the consolidated Bureau Valley High School was under construction, Mat Pistole remembers going with his grandfather to the unfinished stadium, walking on the dirt field.

As things turned out, once it was completed, he was the first Bureau Valley quarterback to throw a touchdown there. And, he remembers wryly, the first to throw an interception, too.

“It’s a special place for me,” he says.

Pistole, who graduated in 2003 and led Bureau Valley to the playoffs, has returned to coach his alma mater.

This is his second stint, having served on staff from 2004 to 2011, including the 2004 season when the school went 13-1 and took second in Class 3A.

“I’ve seen this program at its pinnacle and want nothing more (than) to play my part in getting this program back to where this community deserves,” Pistole says.

Bureau Valley’s senior class has not seen much continuity — Pistole is the third coach since 2016. But the situation has created a connection between the players, a dependence on each other.

“It’s helped them be a closer group,” he says. “It’s a special bond. You can tell that our seniors want to be successful.”

Pistole is implementing an offense designed to chew up yardage — stay on schedule, as he puts it — and gain first downs. Defensively, the goal is to limit mistakes. He also wants to put an emphasis on special teams play, thinking it can be an equalizer in conference play.

The offensive line will feature 230-pound senior Byrce Taylor at center, 250-pound junior Matt Foster at guard and 240-pound senior Matt Philhower at tackle.

Dalton Dean, a 6-foot senior, will be quarterback after starting at wide receiver last year. The running backs are all seniors, including returning leading rusher Mac Nugent. The others are Tucker Hartz and James Macklin.

The defense is also senior-oriented.

Senior James Krieger is a 280-pound defensive tackle. Philhower and senior Devan Batten are the ends. Nugent and Macklin are the linebackers.

The defensive corners are Evan Eckberg, a 6-1 junior and Hartz. Dean will serve as free safety.

Bureau Valley went 7-11 in two seasons under Joe Schmitt, who resigned to become an assistant coach at Annawan-Wethersfield.

Pistole, who was on staff at Newman Central Catholic, has his eyes set on the Aug. 30 opener against Erie-Prophetstown.

“In order to go where we want to go, Game 1 is crucial,” he says.