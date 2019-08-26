New coach. New schemes for offense and defense. New ways of doing things.

Kewanee’s players are navigating the new.

There’s a lot of information to process, and the school’s coach says that’s intentional.

“The guys have really done a good job of picking all this stuff up,” says Brad Swanson, formerly an assistant at Galesburg who was named football coach in April. “Physically, we’re ahead of the game. Mental part, we have to keep being sponges, keep learning.”

The process began with Swanson’s arrival in June after he coached the Galesburg softball team into the postseason.

Summer workouts involved 7 on 7 scrimmages against Stark County and Galesburg and participation in a team camp at Western Illinois University.

The implementation of a new playbook has taken time, but Swanson is starting to see signs the material is sinking in.

“Older guys were helping the younger guys the other day,” he said. “It was kind of nice to see. They’re starting to get it.

“In June, we didn’t have any of that, because the older guys were lost, too. Seeing some of that stuff is exciting, leaders starting to come to the top.”

Kewanee won two games last season, 35-14 over Riverdale and 19-14 over Erie-Prophetstown. The schedule has one change: Orion has replaced Morrison, which Kewanee lost to 18-0 last year. Kewanee will host E-P for homecoming on Sept. 27 and will be home against Princeton for the Hall of Fame game on Oct. 11. There is a Saturday afternoon game on the schedule: Oct. 26 against Hall.

“The intensity level definitely went up from the summertime, pushing everything on the install,” Swanson said. “Now we’re going back through, making it perfect.”

Swanson has had two points of emphasis during the preseason: emphasizing “team over individual” and mental toughness through “tough people win.”

Swanson said he runs drills to develop mental discipline, including a cadence drill during conditioning. “Work on being tough,” Swanson said. “And not giving into certain situations, not turning on each other. Being a team.”

Sophomore Will Bruno will be the quarterback. As a freshman on the frosh-soph team, he completed 36 passes for 568 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’ll do a very good job of managing the offense,” Swanson said. “His best quality is his presence. The kids respect him.”

Swanson intends to run a pro set with an I-formation and occasional shotgun sets.

“We want to be a power team,” Swanson said. “Run the ball first.”

Josh Nimrick was the team’s leading rusher as a freshman. He had 46 carries for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Keyontiss Patterson, also a sophomore, and Tavian Taylor, a junior are also in the backfield.

The right side of the offensive line is pretty firm, with Josh Snyder at center, Xavier Crow e at guard and Taper Conover at tackle. Sophomore James Conner will likely occupy the left tackle. There is competition for the starting left guard between Skylar Summy, Conner Hood and Tristan Tucker.

The receiving corps features Kavon Russell, who had 17 receptions for 368 yards and four touchdowns, sophomore Jordan Johnson, and sophomore Melcon deJesus. Sophomore Niko Powe, who had seven catches for 98 yards last season, will line up at tight end.

The primary kicker will be two-sport athlete Santos Contreras, who plays soccer and football. Conteras averaged 43.7 yards per kickoff, was two of four on field goals and made six extra points. Keagan Anderson is the backup. For the sophomore team, he had four point-after makes.

Kewanee graduated its top tackler, Michael Silvaggio, who had 60 tackles and 51 assists. But returning is Crowe, who had 42 tackles and 23 assists.

Swanson plans to use multiple defensive formations, relying on Powe who can switch from linebacker to defensive back, depending on the situation. Russell and Parks have the speed to stick with receivers. “We can do a lot of different things with those guys,” Swanson says.