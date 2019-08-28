Prep golf

Prairie Central had two tie for medalist honors in topping host Pontiac by four strokes in an Illini Prairie Conference boys’ golf match Tuesday at the Elks Club.

Peyton Dunahee and Rylie Vaughan paced the Hawks, who scored a 166-170 victory, with their match low 40s. Tying the PC duo for low honors was Pontiac’s Griffin Brunner, whose 40 paced the Tribe.

Trey Bazzell shot a 42 and Ty Drach carded a 44 for the Hawks. Carson Friedman also had a 44 and Teegan Quinn shot 50.

Rocco Sartoris and Garrett Brunner tied for second for the Indians after each came in with a 43. Peyton Cheek shot 44 to complete the PTHS scoring. Hunter Trainor had a 45 and Ethan Finnegan shot 48.

St. Thomas More had three players compete.

Isaiah Adams led Prairie Central in the JV match with a 47. The Hawks edged the Indians 210-215. Austin Friedman and Wyatt Harms each shot a 54 and Connor Gibson hit a 55.

Jacob Bressner led the Indians with a 50. Also scoring were Ian Hopkins (54), Adam Verdun (54) and Logan Gray (57).

EPG-Dwight

EL PASO — Caleb Lavender was medalist for the boys and Sarah Boyd and Faith Seal tied for low honors in the girls’ match as El Paso-Gridley defeated Dwight in a golf match at El Paso- Golf Club on Monday.

In the boys’ match, Lavender came in at even par 36 as the Titans registered a 155 to Dwight’s 190. Tyler Young and Luke Ihlenfeldt each had a 39 for EPG and Harrison Brooks completed the scoring with a 41. AJ Bond shot 44 and Jordan Unzicker had a 48.

Mason Tjelle led the Trojans with a 42. Sevin Vargas and Anthony Dinelli each finished at 49 and Chase Becker’s 50 completed the scoring. Brady Hoegger had a 56 and Wyatt Thompson carded a 59.

In the girls’ match, Boyd and Seal tied for medalist honors in leading El Paso-Gridley to a 198-212-281 triangular win over Dwight and Flanagan-Cornell. Boyd and Seal each shot 48 and Tia Reilly and Kate Henkel each fired a 51 to complete EPG scoring. Sami Harlan had a 55 and Joseline Leonard shot 65.

Isabelle Schultz shot 49 for the Trojans. Kelly Deterding had a 50 and was followed by Kendahl Weller at 54 and Nora Anderson had a 59. Sophia Anderson finished at 60 and Harlie Buncher had a 64.

Tatum Iverson led the Falcons with a 69. Devin Snow and Hailee Stevenson each shot 70 and Payton Zimmerman had a 72.