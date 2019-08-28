All games 7 p.m. unless noted

WEEK 1

Friday, Aug. 30

Peotone at Manual (Peoria Stadium); Peoria High at Champaign Centennial; Richwoods at Normal Community; Illinois Valley Central at Tolono Unity; Limestone at Lincoln; Champaign Central at Metamora; Dunlap at Galesburg ; East Peoria at Streator; Manteno at Canton; Rochelle at Pekin, 7:30 p.m.; Morton at LaSalle-Peru, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Sycamore; Cambridge Ridgewood at Peoria Heights/Quest; LeRoy at Eureka; Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Tremont; Mid-County at Elmwood/Brimfield; Princeville at Lewistown; Stark County at Farmington.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Normal West at Notre Dame (Peoria Stadium)

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 5

Manual at Richwoods (Peoria Stadium)

Friday, Sept. 6

Notre Dame at Peoria High (Peoria Stadium); Belleville West at Washington; LaSalle-Peru at Limestone; Macomb at Canton, 7:30 p.m.; Metamora at Rock Island ; Mt. Zion at Dunlap; Pekin at Sterling, 7:15 p.m. ; East Moline United at East Peoria, 7:30 p.m.; Streator at Morton. 7:30 p.m.; El Paso-Gridley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Eureka at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley; Fisher at Tremont; Monticello at Illinois Valley Central; Abingdon-Avon at Princeville; Elmwood/Brimfield at Aledo Mercer County; Farmington at Annawan/Wethersfield ; Peoria Heights/Quest at Mid-County.

WEEK 3

Friday, Sept. 13

Peoria High at Quincy Notre Dame; Bloomington at Manual (Peoria Stadium); Limestone at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; Dunlap at Pekin, 7:30 p.m.; East Peoria at Metamora; Morton at Canton, 7:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Champaign Central; Illinois Valley Central at Pontiac; Princeville at Biggsville West Central; Peoria Heights/Quest at Elmwood/Brimfield; Rushville R.-Industry at Farmington; Deer Creek-Mackinaw at LeRoy; Tremont at Fieldcrest.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Chicago CICS ChicagoQuest at Eureka, 2 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Richwoods (Peoria Stadium)

WEEK 4

Friday, Sept. 20

Peoria High at Manual (Peoria Stadium); Richwoods at Notre Dame (Dozer Park); Canton at East Peoria, 7:30 p.m.; Metamora at Limestone, 7:30 p.m.; Pekin at Morton, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Dunlap, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Eureka; Tremont at LeRoy; Champaign St. Thomas More at Illinois Valley Central; United at Princeville; Elmwood/Brimfield at Havana; Farmington at Peoria Heights/Quest.

WEEK 5

Friday, Sept. 27

Normal West at Peoria High (Peoria Stadium); Manual at Normal Community; Richwoods at Champaign Central; Limestone at East Peoria, 7:30 p.m.; Dunlap at Metamora, 7:30 p.m.; Morton at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; Pekin at Canton, 7:30 p.m.; Illinois Valley Central at Fairbury Prairie Central; Princeville at Annawan/Wethersfield; Farmington vs. Havana; Bushnell-Prairie City/West Prairie at Elmwood/Brimfield; El Paso E.P.-Gridley at Tremont; Eureka at Colfax Ridgeview; Heyworth at Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Peoria Heights/Quest at Rushville-Industry, 1:30 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Notre Dame (Peoria Stadium)

WEEK 6

Thursday, Oct. 3

Peoria High at Richwoods (Peoria Stadium)

Friday, Oct. 4

Notre Dame at Manual (Peoria Stadium); Canton at Limestone, 7:30 p.m.; East Peoria at Dunlap, 7:30 p.m.; Metamora at Morton, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Pekin, 7:30 p.m.; Eureka at El Paso-Gridley; Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Fieldcrest; Colfax Ridgeview at Tremont; Rantoul at Illinois Valley Central; Mid-County at Princeville; Elmwood/Brimfieldat Rushville-Industry; Farmington at Bushnell-Prairie City/West Prairie; Peoria Heights/Quest at Havana.

WEEK 7

Friday, Oct. 11

Champaign Central at Peoria High (Peoria Stadium); Manual at Normal West; Richwoods at Urbana; Dunlap at Limestone, 7:30 p.m.; Morton at East Peoria, 7:30 p.m.; Pekin at Metamora, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Canton, 7:30 p.m.; Illinois Valley Central at St. Joseph-Ogden; Princeville at Stark County; Farmington at Elmwood/Brimfield; Bushnell-Prairie City/West Prairie vs. Peoria Heights/Quest at Bushnell; Fisher at Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Tremont at Eureka.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Bloomington vs. Notre Dame (Peoria Stadium)

WEEK 8

Friday, Oct. 18

Danville at Richwoods (Peoria Stadium); Peoria High at Bloomington ; Manual at Urbana; Notre Dame at Collinsville; Limestone at Morton, 7:30 p.m.; Canton at Dunlap, 7:30 p.m.; East Peoria at Pekin, 7:30 p.m.; Metamora at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; Eureka at Fieldcrest; Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Downs Tri-Valley; Bloomington Central Catholic at Illinois Valley Central; Princeville at Aledo Mercer County; Abingdon-Avon at Farmington; Knoxville at Elmwood/Brimfield; Tremont at Peoria Heights/Quest.

WEEK 9

Friday, Oct. 25

Normal Community at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m. (Peoria Stadium); Richwoods at Mahomet-Seymour; Champaign Central at Peoria Manual (Peoria Stadium); Notre Dame at Danville; Metamora at Canton, 7:30 p.m.; Morton at Dunlap, 7:30 p.m.; Pekin at Limestone, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at East Peoria, 7:30 p.m.; Downs Tri-Valley at Eureka; Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Tremont at Heyworth; Illinois Valley Central at Olympia, 7:30 p.m.; Cambridge Ridgewood at Princeville; Elmwood/Brimfield at Illini West; Farmington at Knoxville; Peoria Heights/Quest at Abingdon-Avon.